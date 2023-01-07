Liverpool 2-2 Wolves: Hwang Hee-chan earns Julen Lopetegui's side deserved replay in FA Cup third round

Liverpool survived a late scare but still face an FA Cup replay with Wolves after VAR denied Toti a late winner in a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Toti backheeled Hwang Hee-chan's low centre into the net in the 82nd minute to spark wild celebrations in the away end, which were eventually dampened when a flagged offside in the build-up was upheld by VAR - even though ITV reported video official Mike Dean did not have a camera angle of the alleged offence.

It proved the final twist in a memorable FA Cup clash at Anfield, which Wolves led after 26 minutes thanks to Alisson's horribly wayward pass which handed Goncalo Guedes an open goal.

In contrast, the hosts' equaliser just before half-time was one of pure quality. Trent Alexander-Arnold's 40-yard cross-field ball fell perfectly for Darwin Nunez, and he finished superbly past Matija Sarkic.

Liverpool turned the game on its head after half-time when debutant Cody Gakpo's deep cross was nodded on by Toti, who by deliberately playing the ball was contentiously ruled to have played Mo Salah onside.

That handed the Egyptian another free shot at goal which he was never going to miss for his 16th goal of the season.

The hosts' fragile backline was then breached again through Hwang, who bundled home his first club goal in 11 months - before Toti's overturned winner denied Julen Lopetegui the finest moment of his short Wolves career to date.

Both sides will now face a replay at Molineux amid an already packed schedule later this month.

How Wolves continued revival to deny cup holders Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp went against many of his Premier League colleagues by naming a first-choice Liverpool XI to bounce back from Monday's defeat at Brentford, but much of the first half at Anfield presented him with familiar frustrations.

Gakpo and Salah both enjoyed early opportunities in a good Liverpool start, but their nonchalance at the back threatened to cost them even then.

Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, England Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Joel Matip was caught cold by Guedes when dribbling out of the Liverpool box, and was lucky to get away unscathed.

Soon after Alisson was less fortunate when he passed straight to the Portuguese under little pressure, and was left to watch on as he fired into an empty net.

Wolves were not flattered by the scoreline but had their lead snatched away moments before half-time through a move they had little chance of stopping.

Alexander-Arnold's raking cross-field ball was pinpoint for Nunez, whose finish across Sarkic was nearly as excellent.

The offside confusion began seven minutes into the second half with Liverpool's second goal.

Salah latched onto Toti's miscued header, which he may not have attempted had the forward not been offside, and lashed home a gift of a goal which VAR confirmed after a brief review.

Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, England Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 (AP Photo/Jon

Wolves' sense of injustice was softened temporarily when substitute Hwang burst into the Liverpool area and bundled home an equaliser after exchanging passes with Cunha.

But the visitors, and Lopetegui in particular, were incensed when Toti's apparent winner from a corner was ruled out by the linesman's flag when Matheus Nunes was ruled offside in the build-up.

After a lengthy VAR hold-up, Dean upheld the on-field decision without an opportunity to review it himself to force Wolves to settle for a draw, and keep Liverpool's hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

Liverpool's next game is at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday January 14 - kick-off 3pm.

Wolves' next outing sees them travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday - kick-off 7.45pm.

Julen Lopetegui's side then host fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham in a crucial top-flight clash on Saturday January 14 - kick-off 3pm.