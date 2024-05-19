Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Jurgen Klopp departs emotional Anfield with victory in last game

Jurgen Klopp signed off as Liverpool boss with a 2-0 win over Wolves as his legendary tenure came to an end at an emotional Anfield.

Klopp's 491st and final game in charge of Liverpool was played to the backdrop of Anfield sunshine and his team performed with the intensity associated with his unique style of football.

Alexis Mac Allister headed the opener before Jarell Quansah bundled home a second before half-time. It was fitting that Klopp's men created a bulky 5.20 worth of expected goals as they created chance after chance but couldn't quite find further goals.

Image: Luis Diaz is hugged by manager Jurgen Klopp after being substituted

Liverpool's task was made easier by Nelson Semedo's sending-off on 28 minutes for a foul on Mac Allister that was upgraded from a yellow to a red card by VAR.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to a third place finish this season in the Premier League, meaning he's finished in the top three in five of last six seasons and leaves Anfield with the highest win percentage - 62 per cent - of any Liverpool manager in charge for more than 30 matches.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Quansah (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (8), Endo (7), Mac Allister (8), Elliott (7), Salah (6), Gakpo (6), Diaz (7)



Subs:Nunez (7), Gravenberch (7), Bradley (7), Jones (7), Szoboszlai (7)



Wolves: Sa (8), S.Bueno (6), Semedo (4), Kilman (7), Toti (7), Ait-Nouri (7), Gomes (6), Lemina (7), Bellegarde (6), Hwang (6), Cunha (6)



Subs:Traore (6), Neto (6)



Player of the match: Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool say 'Danke, Jurgen'....

Even though there were tears at Anfield, the atmosphere was nothing but celebratory, summed up by Klopp smiling throughout the final rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" pre-match.

"This is the season we aimed for the moon and ended up in the stars," Klopp wrote in his programme notes.

"This is a club that is ready to take the journey in a new and exciting direction, not one that is ready for the journey to come to an end."

Klopp is leaving incoming Feyenoord boss Arne Slot with plenty to work with but trying to replace this cult-hero at Anfield is almost the impossible job. His side were electric for large parts of this match in attack, especially after Wolves were reduced to 10-men after 28 minutes.

Semedo was sent off for an over-the-top challenge on Mac Allister after VAR David Coote advised referee Chris Kavanagh to view the pitchside monitor.

Wolves want Premier League clubs to vote this summer on abolishing VAR and Gary O'Neil was seen remonstrating with the fourth official over the decision.

Mac Allister then got the party started, rising highest to head home Harvey Elliott's inswinging cross.

Mohamed Salah then kept a chance alive at the far post and his shot deflected into the air for Quansah to force the ball home on the line.

A second half avalanche of goals was expected but Liverpool slipped back to their wayward ways in front of goal as Luis Diaz turned Gakpo's cross onto the crossbar, rebounding down onto the line and away to safety.

Gakpo and Mac Allister also had chances in a second-half as Liverpool had 15 shots to an expected goals figure of 2.74 after the break but couldn't find the net.

It mattered little though as the Anfield faithful sang their hearts out in an emotional farewell to their beloved boss.

