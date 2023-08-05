Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen: Points shared in frustrating stalemate at the Tony Macaroni Arena

Aberdeen picked up a point from a goalless draw after failing to register a single shot on target in a hard-fought encounter at Livingston.

There was no shortage of effort from both teams but there was a distant lack of goalmouth action.

Livingston finished the game strongly and at least asked questions of Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos with efforts from Cristian Montano and Ayo Obileye.

There was little for the 4,000-strong Aberdeen fans to get excited about although Johnny Hayes will be kicking himself that he did not at least find the target from a good position at the back post in the early stages of the second period.

How the game played out

Former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin was in the thick of the action during a fiercely competitive start.

Devlin lined up on the right of a three-man defence that included Dons debutant Sloboden Rubezic.

The visitors created the first chance of note in the 14th minute when Duk met Leighton Clarkson's cross but the forward glanced a header over the bar.

The Lions grew into the game and Mo Sangare got their first shot away in 22 minutes. Montano's cross was only half cleared and Sangare chested the ball down before swinging a half-volley wide.

It was the home side that created another chance in first-half stoppage time but Jamie Brandon was unable to get a touch on Montano's cross.

The second period began how the first half ended with both teams refusing to give an inch.

Aberdeen midfielder Hayes was disappointed not to score after being found at the back post by Clarkson after finding the side netting as he slid in to reach the cross.

At the other end, Montano volleyed well over after Luiyi de Lucas' cross was flicked on by Joel Nouble.

The Colombian then registered the first shot on target in the 70th minute when he connected with Scott Pittman's cross.

The Lions were the team finishing strongly and they were asking plenty of questions of the Aberdeen defence by throwing crosses into the area.

Obileye should have done better when he was found unmarked at the back post from Andrew Shinnie's corner but Roos got down well to the effort.

Duk then sliced an effort well wide with four minutes left after meeting Ester Sokler's effort in the box.

Livingston sub Bruce Anderson was carried off on a stretcher in stoppage time after a lengthy delay having come off second best in an aerial challenge with Rubezic.

What the managers said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "We've got a clean sheet on the first day of the season at a place where it is always difficult to come and play.

"If Duk had his shooting boots we could have come away with a good result today. He would have put those chances away last year, and when you come down here you have to take them.

"You will never come down here and play free-flowing football but we tried to come and get the three points and could have done if Duk had been at it a bit more.

"But credit to Livi, they slowed it down, broke up the game with fouls and came away with a point."

Livingston manager Davie Martindale: "The game went how I thought it was going to go, we set up in a way that I felt would match up well against them, they like to press really high and are aggressive in their press.

"Set-plays they are big and they have great delivery but I felt we nullified most of the threats they posed throughout the game.

"The most important thing was getting a clean sheet. I felt from February onwards we were very naive and weak, got bullied and that is not something that will happen this year."

What's next?

Livingston's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Rangers on August 12, kick-off 3pm.

Aberdeen are at home to Celtic the following day, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.