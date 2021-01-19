Livingston vs Celtic preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Livingston vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Livingston newcomer Gavin Reilly is hoping to make his debut against Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

David Martindale remains without Alan Lithgow (ankle) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot), who are both nursing injuries.

Defender Jack Fitzwater could come back into the starting XI at the expense of Efe Ambrose after being an unused substitute against the Hoops last weekend.

0:23 Neil Lennon has confirmed another Celtic player has tested positive for coronavirus, following the club's controversial training camp in Dubai

Celtic will make changes with 14 of the 15 self-isolating players and staff set to return.

Kristoffer Ajer, Scott Brown, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Odsonne Edouard could be four players who are drafted into Neil Lennon's starting XI following last weekend's 0-0 draw.

The Celtic confirmed on Monday that another player has tested positive for coronavirus, although the player's identity has not been revealed.

How to follow

Livingston vs Celtic will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 8pm on Wednesday; kick-off at 8.15pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

0:33 Celtic coach Gavin Strachan says the club's coronavirus outbreak has caused their form to 'fall flat' after being in a 'really good moment'