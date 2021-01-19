Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Livingston vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston 0

    Celtic 0

      Livingston vs Celtic preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

      Team news; follow Livingston vs Celtic on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 8pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8.15pm

      Tuesday 19 January 2021 17:06, UK

      Tom Rogic holds off Livingston's Marvin Bartley during the league game on Saturday
      Image: Tom Rogic holds off Livingston's Marvin Bartley during the league game on Saturday

      Team news and stats ahead of Livingston vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8.15pm.

      Team news

      Livingston newcomer Gavin Reilly is hoping to make his debut against Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

      David Martindale remains without Alan Lithgow (ankle) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot), who are both nursing injuries.

      Defender Jack Fitzwater could come back into the starting XI at the expense of Efe Ambrose after being an unused substitute against the Hoops last weekend.

      0:23
      Neil Lennon has confirmed another Celtic player has tested positive for coronavirus, following the club's controversial training camp in Dubai

      Celtic will make changes with 14 of the 15 self-isolating players and staff set to return.

      Kristoffer Ajer, Scott Brown, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Odsonne Edouard could be four players who are drafted into Neil Lennon's starting XI following last weekend's 0-0 draw.

      The Celtic confirmed on Monday that another player has tested positive for coronavirus, although the player's identity has not been revealed.

      How to follow

      Livingston
      Celtic

      Wednesday 20th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

      Livingston vs Celtic will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 8pm on Wednesday; kick-off at 8.15pm.

      Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

        Opta stats

        0:33
        Celtic coach Gavin Strachan says the club's coronavirus outbreak has caused their form to 'fall flat' after being in a 'really good moment'
        • Livingston are unbeaten in their last three home league meetings with Celtic (W1 D2), this after having lost seven such clashes in succession beforehand.
        • Since winning 16 consecutive league meetings with Livingston from 2001 to 2018, Celtic have only won two of their last seven against the Lions (D4 L1).
        • Livingston have kept a clean sheet in four of their seven league matches under David Martindale (W6 D1), conceding just three goals in this time.
        • Celtic have drawn both of their last two league games, including last time out against Livingston. They last drew three league fixtures in a row back in December 2010.
        • This will be Livingston and Celtic's second league meeting in just five days (also 0-0 on Saturday), the shortest gap between Scottish Premiership matches between any two sides since Celtic faced St. Johnstone twice in five days from 30th January 2019 to 3rd February 2019.
