Livingston 0-1 St Mirren: Jake Doyle-Hayes seals visitors' first win since August

St Mirren claimed a first Scottish Premiership win since August with a Jake Doyle-Hayes strike giving them a 1-0 victory at Livingston.

The former Aston Villa midfielder's deflected effort early in the second half settled a scrappy encounter to ease Saints' relegation worries.

It was a ninth league defeat of the season for Gary Holt's side, who remain in 10th place just a point ahead of St Mirren having played three matches more.

Livingston had made five changes from the side that had beaten Airdrieonians in the Betfred Cup. Gary Maley, Julien Serrano, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Josh Mullin and Scott Robinson were replaced by Max Stryjek, Ciaron Brown, Steve Lawson, Jason Holt and Scott Pittman.

St Mirren were without the suspended Joe Shaughnessy after his red card against Queen's Park, with Kristian Dennis and Cammy MacPherson also dropping out. In came Brandon Mason, Sam Foley and Jon Obika.

The home side had the first chance when Alan Forrest's shot was pushed out by Jak Alnwick as far as Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who headed wide.

The visitors replied with a free-kick that fell to Sam Foley who similarly could not get his header on target, before another Jamie McGrath free-kick bounced off Richard Tait and was easily saved.

Image: Jake Doyle-Hayes' goal was the difference as Livingston fell to defeat

Livingston looked most dangerous on the counter-attack and from one such burst forward McGrath picked up a booking for a late tackle on Pittman.

Emmanuel-Thomas then had another chance to put Holt's men in front but his powerful shot was well blocked by Marcus Fraser.

The visitors forced a corner when Brown was robbed by Obika - and from McGrath's ball in, Tait's header was saved on the line.

Livingston started the second half on the front foot and after a free-kick was not cleared by St Mirren, Alan Forrest's goalbound shot was well saved by Alnwick.

Image: St Mirren's Jake Doyle-Hayes scores the opening goal at The Tony Macaroni Arena

However, it was the Paisley team who made the decisive breakthrough after 56 minutes.

McGrath forced a corner after his shot was turned over the top by Jon Guthrie, and from the Irishman's delivery Doyle-Hayes threaded a shot into the net with the aid of a deflection.

Holt made three substitutions to try to get back into the contest but the visitors held firm to record only a third league win of the season.

What the managers said

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin: "There's relief for everybody. I'm not stupid - as a manager you're ultimately judged on results. And ours in the league haven't been good enough.

"I could list all the reasons and excuses for why that has happened. But with a fully fit squad I believe we're as good as most teams in this league.

"I hope we've had all our share of bad luck and can now start to be optimistic. This win was for everybody at the club as it's been a really difficult time.

"We've had a lot to deal with and we've come through it together. Fingers crossed we're on the right road now."

Image: Livingston manager Gary Holt on the sidelines as his side are beaten

Livingston boss Gary Holt: "I'll have to have a look at myself and see what I am doing right and if the players are buying into it. And if they're not then I'll have a look at myself about what I'm going to do.

"I'll have a decision to make on whether I am affecting the players. Have they got tired of me? It happens and at the end of the day you do move on.

"If things aren't going the right way you look at yourself first and foremost. I'll analyse the players, I'll analyse what I've done. I'll go home tonight and ask 'did I do my best? Did I pick the right team? Did I get the tactics right? '

"And if it's the same record over and over, something has to change. It hurts when you lose games. We haven't won for a while in the league and we're losing goals and losing games.

"I'm probably standing here a bit raw with emotion because we lost a game but it is something you do look at."

What's next?

Livingston host Ayr United in the Scottish League Cup next Saturday; kick-off 3pm. St Mirren host Aberdeen in the same competition and on the same day; kick-off 5.15pm.