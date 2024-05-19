Luton 2-4 Fulham: Luton relegation confirmed after six-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town vs Fulham. Premier League.
Kenilworth RoadAttendance12,027.
Report and free highlights as Luton's relegation to the Championship is confirmed after a 4-2 defeat to Fulham; Hatters fought back twice to reduce the deficit to one goal before Harry Wilson fired a customary strike from range to provide a two-goal cushion and secure three points
Sunday 19 May 2024 20:22, UK
Luton's hopes of a miraculous great escape were extinguished and their inevitable relegation was confirmed with a 4-2 defeat against Fulham at Kenilworth Road on the final day.
The Hatters required a 12-goal swing over 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to produce the greatest of escapes but the unthinkable failed to materialise after Adama Traore broke the deadlock for the visitors with a clinical finish in the 43rd minute.
Three minutes later, Carlton Morris levelled the scores from 12 yards after Calvin Bassey fouled Chiedozie Ogbene in the box, but Raul Jimenez restored the Cottagers' one-goal advantage just before the break - the third goal in five minutes.
Luton: Kaminski (6), Osho (6), Mengi (6), Hashioka (6), Doughty (7), Ogbene (6), Clark (6), Lokonga (6), Chong (6), Morris (7), Adebayo (7)
Subs: Shea (7), Woodrow (6), Mpanzu (6), Townsend (6), Johnson (6)
Fulham: Leno (6), Ream (6), Bassey (6), Robinson (6), Tete (6), Palhinha (7), Reed (7), Traoré (7), Iwobi (6), Wilson (8), Jiménez (8)
Subs: Cairney (7), Ballo-Touré (6), De Cordova-Reid (6), Muniz (N/A), Castagne (N/A)
Player of the match: Harry Wilson
The Mexican was on the scoresheet again after the interval with a glancing header past Thomas Kaminski from a Harrison Reed free-kick, but Alfie Doughty netted directly from a free-kick six minutes later to reduce the deficit once again.
Marco Silva's side effectively secured three points midway through the second half when Harry Wilson blasted a customary strike beyond reach from range.
The Hatters registered 2.11 expected goals - twice the tally recorded by their visitors. However, the explosive and entertaining game epitomised Luton's campaign: a valiant effort with quality to boot - but, ultimately, not enough to secure survival.
Fulham leapfrogged Wolves to finish the campaign in 13th spot after Gary O'Neil's side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.
Fulham burst from the traps early in the first half and had clocked around 84 per cent of possession in the opening 15 minutes but the dominance eased shortly after when Morris swivelled in the box and almost fired past Bernd Leno.
Tahith Chong slotted home on the half-hour mark to put the hosts ahead but the offside flag denied his effort.
The Hatters were punished against the run of play in the 43rd minute for an awful goal-kick from Kaminski, with Kenny Tete collecting the loose pass and finding Wilson, who, in turn, teed up Traore in space and the Spaniard broke the deadlock with a low drive into the bottom right-hand corner.
However, Luton's typical resolve was unfaltered on the occasion with the Hatters winning a penalty just three minutes later, and Morris dispatched cooly from 12 yards.
And while that attacking thrust has proved admirable throughout the campaign, their resolve at the other end proved far less robust when Jimenez fired Fulham back into the lead just two minutes later.
The hosts have excelled from set-pieces but were undone at their own speciality after the interval when Wilson feinted an inswinging free-kick and left it for Reed to send a looping, inswinging cross for Jimenez to glance past Kaminski.
But Luton bounced back from their own route-one set-piece routine. Fulham were expecting the ever-dangerous Doughty to whip a conventional high cross, but the full-back shot low past a two-player wall and into the left-hand corner of the net.
Hopes of any deserved, final-day rewards for Luton were extinguished midway through the second half when the impressive Joao Palhinha broke up play in his own box to instigate a counter, ending with Wilson netting his side's fourth goal of the afternoon from range after a flowing passage of play involving Alex Iwobi, Reed and Traore.
Luton manager Rob Edwards:
Fulham manager Marco Silva:
