Luton Town 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Kal Naismith's penalty boosts 10-man Hatters' top-six hopes

Kal Naismith's first-half penalty was enough to end a run of three games without a win for Luton, who beat top-six rivals Nottingham Forest 1-0 to push Fulham to the brink of the Premier League.

The Hatters defender tucked home a spot-kick after Jack Colback handled with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, which ended up being the only moment of the game.

Nathan Jones' side - who solidified their place in the play-off places with a win - were made to sweat in the final ten minutes after Sonny Bradley was sent off for a second bookable offence, but the Hatters held on for the win despite Philip Zinckernagel striking the post late on for Forest.

The result brings a run of five straight wins to an end for Steve Cooper's Forest, who failed to move within three points of second-placed Bournemouth ahead of their clash with Middlesbrough this afternoon, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Luton's Kal Naismith puts the Hatters in front from the spot

Meanwhile, Forest's defeat means Fulham's Premier League return will be rubber-stamped if they win at Derby later this evening at 8pm, with that fixture live on Sky Sports as well.

How the 10-man Hatters boosted their top-six hopes

After a delayed kick-off by about ten minutes, the game burst into light under the Bedfordshire sunshine with chances going to both sides.

A brilliant ball over the top by Amari'i Bell found Fred Onyedinma in the penalty area but Bryce Samba got out well to meet the Hatters winger to tip his effort over the bar.

At the other end, Lewis Grabban - brought into the side over Zinckernagel - had a one-on-one chance saved down low by Luton's James Shea.

With eight minutes to go, the deadlock was finally broken when James Bree cut inside only for Colback to handle just inside the area, with referee James Linington taking his time to point to the spot.

And Luton put their penalty miss at Huddersfield on Monday night behind them when Naismith sent Samba the wrong way to put them in front.

Forest thought they had an equaliser after the break when Spence tucked home under Shea but the flag went up for offside. The visiting full-back was in an offside position but the call was controversial as Onyedinma deliberately played - and touched - the ball just before his finish, which would have put him onside.

Image: Tempers flared at Kenilworth Road as 11 players were booked - with one player sent off.

Naismith thought he had doubled Luton's lead but could only head over from a corner from the left - while substitute Zinckernagel and midfielder Yates spurned good opportunities to level for the hosts.

But as the tempers flared between the top six rivals in the second-half, it wasn't long until a flurry of yellow cards resulted in a sending off.

A lackadaisical moment from Bradley allowed substitute Surridge to charge at goal and the Luton defender could only bring him down - with official Linington brandishing him a second yellow card to give him his marching orders.

Forest tried to take the initiative of an extra man and Zinckernagel struck the outside of the post with a curling strike from distance, with Shea equal to Brennan Johnson's effort on the rebound.

Elijah Adebayo, who had a relatively quiet afternoon up front for Luton, thought he doubled his side's lead late on when he tried to catch Samba out at his near post, but the Forest goalkeeper was equal to it.

Despite having to endure eight minutes of stoppage time - and seeing seven of their starting XI pick up bookings, Luton held on for a crucial three points to keep them in the top-six hunt - and add a severe dent to Nottingham Forest's chances of automatic promotion.

Man of the Match - Kal Naismith

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe:

"That composed penalty won a really important game for Luton. His combative, aggressive display really epitomises Luton as a team. He's been excellent."

The games come quickly for the two teams, with both sides back in action on Easter Monday.

Luton travel to Cardiff City for a 3pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, while Nottingham Forest host West Bromwich Albion in the day's late game at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

The Hatters end the season by hosting Blackpool, before travelling to leaders Fulham for their final away game of the season. Nathan Jones' side then host Reading on the final day of the season.

Forest travel to lowly Peterborough after the Easter weekend, before travelling to Fulham themselves. Steve Cooper then welcomes his former side Swansea to the City Ground before ending the season with away trips to Bournemouth and Hull City.