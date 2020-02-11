Luton vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Luton boss Graeme Jones

Team news

Luton boss Graeme Jones has confirmed he has a fully-fit squad available. Midfielder Izzy Brown lasted until just after the hour mark in Saturday's home defeat to Cardiff, but Jones said his withdrawal was precautionary.

Winger Callum McManaman was an unused substitute at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, while defender Sonny Bradley is expected to be available after missing the last two matches.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk is hoping Massimo Luongo and Morgan Fox will both return to full fitness in time to feature. Midfielder Luongo has missed the last four games due to a groin injury, while defender Fox (ankle) has been sidelined for two matches.

Monk will also assess defender Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and midfielder Adam Reach (toe) after they both sat out Saturday's derby draw at Barnsley. Leading goalscorer Steven Fletcher is hoping to return to action in March as he recovers from a knee injury.

Recent form

Luton's survival hopes have been dealt a huge blow recently, with Jones' men having lost four of their last five outings. The 3-2 victory over Derby on January 28 was their first since December 7.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four league games and have scored just two goals during that period. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley on Saturday, a week after a stalemate at home to Millwall.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Luton are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W3 D3), though this is their first at Kenilworth Road since February 2007.

Sheffield Wednesday have faced Luton Town three times in all competitions since the start of last season, losing none of those games and conceding none (W2 D1).

Luton have lost more league games than any other side in the top four tiers of English football this season (21).

After a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship (W4 D2), Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last eight in the competition (D2 L5).

Josh Windass scored on his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Barnsley last time out - he's not scored in consecutive league games since February 2019.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)