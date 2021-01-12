Man City vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester City vs Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will miss the Premier League visit of Brighton on Wednesday as his spell in quarantine continues.

Aguero has tested negative for Covid-19 but must remain in self-isolation having been identified as a close contact of someone who has the virus.

Defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte are out injured but forward Raheem Sterling is fit and Ederson could return in goal following his own isolation.

Brighton will be without suspended midfielder Yves Bissouma, who sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth league booking of the season in the recent home draw against Wolves.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to recover in time after being forced out of Sunday's FA Cup penalty shootout win at Newport with a knock.

Jahanbakhsh will be monitored, while South Africa forward Percy Tau could feature again after making his debut off the bench against Newport.

Adam Lallana (illness), Danny Welbeck (knee), Aaron Connolly and Tariq Lamptey (both hamstring) remain sidelined, while Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone are both working their way back from long-term injuries.

How to follow

Opta stats

Manchester City have won all six of their Premier League matches against Brighton, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice.

Brighton have never won an away league game against Man City in 10 previous attempts (D2 L8), losing their last six visits in a row between 1983 and 2019.

Brighton have led for just 83 seconds in their six Premier League meetings with Manchester City - Glenn Murray gave the Seagulls the lead in May 2019 before Sergio Agüero equalised, with City going on to win 4-1 to clinch the title.

Since shipping five goals against Leicester in a 5-2 defeat in September, Man City have conceded just seven goals in 13 Premier League games, four fewer than any other side since the start of October.

Brighton have conceded the fifth-highest number of goals in the Premier League this season (28), but have the sixth-lowest expected goals against figure so far (18.6), meaning they've conceded around nine goals more than would normally be expected based on the quality of chances they've faced.

