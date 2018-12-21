Manchester City vs Crystal Palace preview: City target perfect 10

Will Manchester City make it 10 wins from 10 at home this season?

Manchester City will be looking to maintain their perfect Premier League home record this season when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City have won all nine of their league home games so far as they tussle with Liverpool for supremacy at the top of the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said this week that City do not have any weaknesses, but Pep Guardiola disagreed, saying: "Of course any team has strong points and weak points.

"Of course we have weaknesses and we are working on it. That is normal. These kind of comments I put into the perspective they must be."

Palace are 15th in the Premier League, having beaten Leicester 1-0 last time out.

Manager Roy Hodgson said: "This is another an opportunity for us to go and show we are a good Premier League team and a chance to get points, it won't be easy but it's far from impossible."

Team news

City are still without David Silva, who has returned to training after missing three games with a hamstring injury but is not expected to be available.

Captain Vincent Kompany is also out with a knock and defender Danilo remains a doubt while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, Cheikhou Kouyate is a doubt for Crystal Palace owing to a knock and defender Martin Kelly is expected to miss out due to an adductor muscle strain.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has also not recovered from a back spasm, so will miss out too.

Opta stats

City have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (D1 L1) and are unbeaten in the most recent six clashes (W5 D1)

Palace have failed to score in eight of their last 10 Premier League games against City, netting just three goals in this run

City have won 10 and lost none of their last 13 home games in all competitions versus Palace (D3), since a 0-2 defeat in December 1990 in the top-flight

City have won all nine of their Premier League home games so far this season. There have been just five occasions of a team winning their first 10 at home in a single Premier League campaign, with City responsible for two of those: Newcastle United in 1995/96, Chelsea in 2005/06 & 2014/15 and Manchester City in 2011/12 & 2013/14

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2003, only Arsenal (638) and Chelsea (626) have scored more home Premier League goals than City (615). 21 per cent of those strikes have been since Guardiola took charge of the Citizens (131)

After winning two of their first three away league games this season, Palace are winless in their last six on the road in the Premier League (W0 D1 L5).

Merson's prediction

I know it's a Man City win, it's just by how many? I know Palace won against Leicester without Wilfried Zaha, but this is a different kettle of fish.

Palace are a funny team; they shouldn't be where they are. They absolutely battered Burnley at the start of the month, it should have been 10, and then they get beat by 10-men Brighton. Roy Hodgson must be pulling his hair out because their results and performances are so up and down.

They'll make it hard, but Kevin De Bruyne is back now, another player who can open the opposition up, and that's all they need to do. They're going to make enough chances.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)