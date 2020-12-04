Man City vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off time, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm

Team news

Manchester City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for the visit of Fulham in the Premier League.

The striker is back in training after missing City's last two games due to discomfort in the knee but he will not be risked on Saturday.

City otherwise have a fully-fit squad available.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns as his side look to build on their first away victory of the season against Leicester on Monday.

The game will come too soon for new signing Kenny Tete, although the defender has returned to training this week.

Parker said the 25-year-old remains the only absentee, although he could continue to rotate his squad, with both captain Tom Cairney and Aleksander Mitrovic starting on the bench on Monday.

How to follow

Follow Man City vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog.

I've been banging the Fulham drum hard and loud in the past few weeks and they hit the right notes at Leicester, causing Brendan Rodgers' team huge amounts of problems on the counter-attack. It will be a case of rinse and repeat surely for Scott Parker at City in terms of tactics.

I'm yet to be convinced Pep Guardiola's men are anywhere near the standards of previous seasons but Fulham will have to improve significantly defensively to stand any hope of nicking a result. Points will be hard to come by but grabbing a goal, playing with the same attacking fluidity as the Leicester win, is well within their capabilities.

Since Deadline Day, Fulham rank sixth in the Premier League for chances created from open play and shots on goal and have scored in all but one of their matches, the anomaly being the Ademola Lookman penalty debacle at West Ham. You can get Evens on Fulham finding the net at the Etihad Stadium with the likes of Lookman (9/2), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (18/1) and roaming left-back Antonee Robinson (40/1) all runners in the anytime goalscorer markets.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Fulham to score at Evens

Opta stats

Manchester City have won each of their last nine meetings with Fulham in all competitions, netting 27 goals while conceding just three in this run.

Fulham are winless in their last 15 meetings with Man City in all competitions (D3 L12) since a 3-1 Premier League win at the Etihad in April 2009.

Manchester City have only failed to score in one of their 26 Premier League meetings with Fulham (W13 D9 L4), doing so in a goalless draw at the Etihad in March 2004.

75 per cent of Fulham's Premier League victories against Man City have come away from home (3/4), with the Cottagers winning at the Etihad in April 2006 (2-1), April 2008 (3-2) and April 2009 (3-1).

Man City are looking to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season, netting as many goals in their 5-0 victory against Burnley last time out as they had in their previous six Premier League games combined.

Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Burnley last time out was the 45th time the Citizens have scored 5+ goals in a single Premier League match, with only Manchester United (46) doing so more often in the competition's history. 21 of these 45 have been under Pep Guardiola's management.

