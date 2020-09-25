Man City vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Leicester in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Manchester City have a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit of Leicester.

Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all injured and Nicolas Otamendi may also miss out due to a niggle.

Ilkay Gundogan is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus and Aymeric Laporte is doubtful having only returned to training last week following his positive Covid-19 test. A number of Academy players may make the squad.

Leicester will be without Wilfred Ndidi, who is set for surgery on an abductor injury.

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans should return after recovering from a thigh problem and having completed his three-match suspension for being sent off against Manchester United at the end of last season.

Winger Cengiz Under is waiting for international clearance to be completed on a season-long loan from Roma. Demarai Gray has a stomach bug and full-back Ricardo Pereira continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

How to follow

Manchester City

Leicester City Sunday 27th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Man City vs Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Manchester City have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Leicester City, losing the other 1-2 on Boxing Day in the 2018-19 season.

Leicester have lost each of their last four Premier League trips to Manchester City since a 3-1 win in the Foxes' title-winning 2015-16 season; this is their longest away league losing streak to the Citizens since August 1961 (five games).

Manchester City have never lost their opening home match in any of their last 25 top-flight campaigns (W16 D9), with their last such defeat coming in the 1989-90 campaign against Southampton (1-2).

Leicester have never won their opening three matches in a single top-flight campaign before - the last time the Foxes did so in any division was in the 1922-23 second tier.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home games (W10 D1), scoring at least twice in each match. Indeed, the Citizens have won their last seven at the Etihad by an aggregate score of 26-1.

