Man City vs Marseille preview: Team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Marseille in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Manchester City's second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to face Marseille in City's final Group C game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

With City having already secured their place in the last 16, manager Pep Guardiola has indicated he will make wholesale changes to his side.

Image: Sergio Aguero could return against Marseille

Guardiola said he has a fully-fit squad available, meaning Sergio Aguero could be ready to return. Aguero, who has made just four appearances this season, has missed the last three games due to discomfort in his knee.

Guardiola has again stressed he will not be rotating his squad for purposes of resting players ahead of this weekend's Manchester derby, but he wants to give other players more minutes.

Midfielder Phil Foden is one of the players likely to come into the side; the youngster has not started in the Premier League since October but has started the last four Champions League games.

Nemanja Radonjic is still sidelined with a thigh injury for Marseille, while Leonardo Balerdi has returned from suspension.

Who needs what?

Image: Guardiola's City have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners

Manchester City have already qualified for the last 16 as group winners, while Marseille need to better Olympiakos' result against Porto to finish third, and keep their European hopes alive by dropping into the Europa League last 32.

How to follow

Follow Manchester City vs Marseille with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Opta stats

Manchester City won 3-0 in their only previous game against Marseille in European competition, picking up an away victory at the Stade Vélodrome earlier in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

Marseille have only won one of their previous 12 away games against English sides in European competition (D4 L7), with that lone victory coming against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League back in October 2007.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City, a third of his defeats in the UEFA Champions League have been inflicted by French teams (3/9) - indeed, Manchester City have lost three of their six games against French opponents in the competition under Guardiola (W2 D1).

Manchester City have conceded only one goal in the UEFA Champions League this season (the joint-fewest alongside Chelsea) - the last side to concede as few by the end of the group stages were Barcelona in 2017-18 (one), while the last English side were Manchester United in 2010-11 (also one).

Should Manchester City beat Marseille, they will have accrued 16 points in the UEFA Champions League group stages this season, the joint-most of any English side in a single group stage along with Arsenal in 2005-06 (finalists), Manchester United in 2007-08 (winners), and Tottenham Hotspur in 2017-18 (Last 16).

Marseille's run of 13 consecutive UEFA Champions League defeats, the longest in the competition's history, ended last time out with a 2-1 victory against Olympiakos - they last won consecutive matches in 2011-12 versus Borussia Dortmund and Internazionale.

