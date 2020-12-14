Man City vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs West Brom in the Premier League on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could return to action when they face West Brom on Tuesday night.

Aguero missed the Manchester derby through illness but has returned to training.

Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined, but Pep Guardiola otherwise has a fully fit squad.

West Brom forward Matheus Pereira serves the second of his three-game ban when the Baggies travel to the Etihad.

Pereira was dismissed in the 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace this month with West Brom failing in their attempt to overturn the red card.

Kyle Bartley (calf), Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) are also out for Slaven Bilic.

