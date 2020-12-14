Man City vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs West Brom in the Premier League on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could return to action when they face West Brom on Tuesday night.
Aguero missed the Manchester derby through illness but has returned to training.
Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined, but Pep Guardiola otherwise has a fully fit squad.
West Brom forward Matheus Pereira serves the second of his three-game ban when the Baggies travel to the Etihad.
Pereira was dismissed in the 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace this month with West Brom failing in their attempt to overturn the red card.
Kyle Bartley (calf), Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) are also out for Slaven Bilic.
How to follow
Follow Man City vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Man City have won their last 13 Premier League games against West Brom, scoring 37 goals and conceding just nine. It's the Citizens' longest winning run against a specific opponent in their top-flight history.
- West Brom have never won a Premier League game at the Etihad in 11 attempts (D2 L9), with their last away league win at Man City coming in February 2003 at Maine Road (2-1).
- Man City are unbeaten in their last 39 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W35 D4) since losing 0-2 against Reading in February 2007. The Citizens have scored 104 goals in these 39 games, while conceding just 25 in return.
- West Bromwich Albion have never won a Premier League game on a Tuesday, in 27 previous attempts (D12 L15). It's the most number of games a team has played on a specific day of the week without ever winning in the competition.
- Manchester City have scored 17 goals in the Premier League after 11 games this season, 17 fewer than at this stage last season when they had 34. It's only the third instance of a team scoring 17+ fewer goals after 11 games in consecutive seasons, with the other two also Man City (21 in 1994/95, 3 in 1995/96 & 39 in 2011/12, 20 in 2012/13).
- After remaining unbeaten in his first two matches against Man City in 2015/16 with West Ham (W1 D1), Slaven Bilic has lost all three of his games against Pep Guardiola's City by an aggregate score of 12-1, losing all three games in 2016/17 as Hammers boss.
- Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last eight Premier League starts against newly promoted teams (5 goals, 7 assists).