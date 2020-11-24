Man Utd 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Bruno Fernandes shines as hosts edge closer to Champions League last 16

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and appeared to give up the chance of a hat-trick from the penalty spot as Manchester United avenged their defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this month with a convincing 4-1 win at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford eventually dispatched the spot-kick he won (35) but a second half that appeared to be meandering to a close sparked into life with 15 minutes remaining when Deniz Turuc's free-kick reduced the deficit.

United wobbled as Edin Visca instantly rattled the crossbar, but Basaksehir's spirited fightback ultimately fell short as Daniel James added a stoppage-time fourth from Mason Greenwood's pass (90+2).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain top of Champions League Group H on nine points from four games and are in control of their own destiny with Paris Saint-Germain in second on six points having defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in Tuesday's other fixture.

United face PSG at Old Trafford before a trip to RB Leipzig, and a point from those last two games will send them through to the last 16 after Christmas.

Image: Manchester United need just a point to qualify from Group H

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (7), Alex Telles (7), Van de Beek (9), Fred (7), Martial (7), Bruno Fernandes (9), Rashford (8), Cavani (7).



Subs: Greenwood (6), James (6), Matic (n/a), Williams (6), Tuanzebe (6).



Istanbul Basaksehir: Gunok (7), Da Silva (6), Skrtel (5), Epureanu (5), Bolingoli Mbombo (5), Ozcan (5), Visca (7), Chadli (5), Kahveci (5), Turuc (7), Ba (7).



Subs: Kaldirim (6), Giuliano (6), Tekdemir (6), Gulbrandsen (6), Ponck (n/a).



Man of the match: Donny van de Beek.

United respond to Istanbul debacle

United had lost three of their previous four games against Turkish opponents in European competition, including each of the last two in a row, but there were few scares on a comfortable evening that was in stark contrast to the events in Istanbul three weeks ago.

The hosts, without Paul Pogba once more, might have been in front inside two minutes as Rashford drew a smart save from Mert Gunok following a weaving run. It was an early warning sign the visitors would be in for a punishing evening, and United drew first blood with their next attack.

Image: Bruno Fernandes enjoys the second of his two goals against Istanbul Basaksehir

Alex Telles' corner was flicked off the head of Edinson Cavani on his first start for his new club by Alexandru Epureanu but Fernandes was streetwise, positioning himself on the edge of the box to rifle into his shot beyond Gunok on the half volley.

Five minutes later came very nearly a candidate for goal of the season. Donny Van de Beek threaded a pass into the feet of Fernandes who impudently lent the ball to Cavani with a flick around the corner before spotting the run of Rashford with the returned pass.

Team news Edinson Cavani made his first Manchester United start. The 33-year-old was named in the line-up for the first time since arriving on deadline day, while fellow summer signing Donny van de Beek also began Tuesday's Group H match.



David De Gea was selected ahead of Dean Henderson against Istanbul Basaksehir, who included former United full-back Rafael in their team along with the likes of Martin Skrtel, Demba Ba and Nacer Chadli.

But the England forward had moved fractionally too soon and was correctly flagged offside before finding the net. Sir Alex Ferguson smiled from the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, witnessing such enterprising football. He won his first trophy with United in 1990 - the FA Cup - in the same year that Basaksehir were formed, and the gulf in history between the two clubs was being mirrored by the two sides out on the pitch.

United deservedly found a second but through fortuitous circumstances as Gunok dropped a clanger, spilling Telles' cross from the left under very little pressure for Fernandes to pounce. It was his 21st goal in his 35th appearance in United colours.

Another United penalty... but who's taking it?

Image: Marcus Rashford is fouled inside the box by Boli Bolingoli after 35 minutes

Image: Fernandes initially grabbed the ball and prepared to take the penalty

Image: Rashford eventually dispatches the penalty to make it 3-0

The Portuguese was then handed the opportunity to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Rashford was bundled over inside the box by Boli Bolingoli following a fine ball from Victor Lindelof as referee Ovidiu Hategan first pointed to the spot and then waited for VAR to confirm the decision.

It was the 30th penalty United have been awarded in 75 games since the start of last season, but Fernandes stepped aside, allowing Rashford to dispatch low and hard, capping an emphatic half from the hosts - albeit one in which Basaksehir created a couple of chances of their own.

Demba Ba had been wasteful on two occasions, most notably with a header under little pressure from Harry Maguire, and David de Gea was forced into action six minutes after the restart to produce a brilliant save low down to deny Edin Visca from range.

Image: Edin Visca struck the crossbar as Basaksehir ended the game strongly

Solskjaer sought to rest some legs on the hour-mark with James and Greenwood replacing Rashford and Fernandes ahead of the trip to face Southampton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Wan-Bissaka also made way, but this appeared enforced as the full-back went straight down the tunnel to receive treatment.

But that was the signal for Basaksehir to break free from their apparent inferiority complex - and their improved second-half display was rewarded when Turuc surprised De Gea at his near post following Fred's foul on Ba to the left of United's penalty area. De Gea thought he had done enough to keep the ball from crossing the line but referee Hategan's watch buzzed and the goal was given.

The goal unnerved United as Visca immediately sought a second with a speculative shot from range that cannoned off the bar as United went from a sprint start to staggering over the finish line before James rounded off a productive evening for the hosts.

What the manager said

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT Sport: "You saw the intensity straight away. It's a Champions League night at Old Trafford - you expect them to enjoy themselves. We created some great chances, scored some very nice goals so I'm pleased.

"Donny (van de Beek) and Edinson (Cavani) are getting used to how we want them to play. Donny can play in different positions, while Edinson is a good old-fashioned number nine which we've not had for a while, and I was very happy with how Anthony (Martial) played off the left-hand side again."

On the penalty: "Bruno is very confident, Marcus is a very good penalty-taker as well; if Bruno feels he wants to give it to Marcus, so be it. Anthony had one against RB Leipzig so why not? They can share them around."

'I told Rashy the next one he would take'

Image: Bruno Fernandes' brilliant goal put Man Utd ahead against Istanbul Basaksehir

He was on for a hat-trick but Fernandes handed the ball over to Rashford. Here he is, explaining to BT Sport: "Of course every player wants to do a hat-trick but after the game in the Premier League, I told Rashy the next one he would take.

"I remembered that - and also because he's one of the top scorers in the Champions League, I thought it would be important for him there to take that confidence but it doesn't matter who takes the penalties, the most important is scoring."

Man of the match - Donny van de Beek

Image: Donny van de Beek impressed in midfield alongside Fred

Solskajer named perhaps the most attacking line-up of his tenure with Cavani spearheading the side and having struggled to find a role in the early months to his United career, Van de Beek may well have found his position as part of a midfield two.

The Dutchman oozed class on the ball in only his third start since arriving for £35m, completing 56 of his 69 passes, creating two chances while allowing Fred to carry out most of the defensive duties.

This was him staking his claim heading into the hectic festive schedule, and with so many options in the forward positions, operating in a deeper position may be his route to more regular playing time.

United's home comforts - Opta stats

Manchester United have won their last seven home games in European competition by an aggregate score of 24-2.

Istanbul Basaksehir have lost their last four away games in major European competition by an aggregate score of 2-12.

Manchester United have scored nine goals in their two Champions League home games this season, compared to just three goals in five league games at Old Trafford this term.

Since his debut for the club in February, Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 34 goals in 35 games in all competitions for Man Utd (21 goals, 13 assists), 16 more than any other player at the club in that time.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has scored five goals in four Champions League games this season - as many as he'd netted in his first 18 appearances in the competition.

What's next?

Southampton

Manchester United Sunday 29th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Manchester United travel to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.