Man Utd vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Anthony Martial is available and Edinson Cavani could return for Manchester United.

The attacking duo missed Tuesday's costly Champions League loss at RB Leipzig with "minor niggles", but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Martial will "definitely be involved" and Cavani will be assessed after returning to training.

Luke Shaw managed 61 minutes on his return from a hamstring issue in Germany, where David de Gea replaced Dean Henderson in goal after missing last weekend's win at West Ham through injury. Fred comes back into the fold having been suspended for United's Champions League decider.

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is not ready to start the derby.

The Argentinian was on target as he returned from a knee injury as a substitute against Marseille in midweek and any action this weekend will again be off the bench.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has recovered from a blow to the ankle but defender Eric Garcia faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines with a knock.

Jones Knows prediction

This is a real conundrum.

Up until Tuesday night, I was all set to lead this prediction piece on why Manchester United should be backed at 4/1 to beat Manchester City. But I've got cold feet. No one can seriously trust this United side after a quite shambolic defensive performance in the 3-2 defeat at Leipzig, following up an equally stodgy showing at West Ham.

Prior to those performances, at the back United had been holding up well. Since shipping six at Spurs, they officially had been the most defensively sound team in the Premier League, conceding the fewest goals (3), facing the joint-fewest amount of shots (34) and producing an 'expected goals against' figure of just 3.14 - the lowest figure of any Premier League side for that period.

So, their sudden decline is making my investment on them winning the Premier League look like the act of a maniac.

But I suppose this is the modern-day Manchester United. They are an inconsistent beast. Will I be shocked out of my seat if they beat City on Saturday? Absolutely not.

But surely Pep Guardiola will be ready for the United counter that sent them to victory three times against City last season. There have been signs that we're seeing a more defensively disciplined City, one that perhaps won't allow United space to work in. They have faced the least amount of shots (78) and shots on target (28) of any Premier League team this season and only Chelsea have a better 'expected goals against' figure (10.19).

There also is a trend developing of fixtures between 'big six' rivals producing fewer goals than the market expectation. In the last seven fixtures this season, the average xG figure for total goals has been just 1.6 with all seven matches producing fewer than 2.5 goals. It's that time of the season where avoiding defeat is perhaps more important than winning the game and it's resulting in risk-averse football.

A Manchester City win and under 2.5 goals in the match makes plenty of appeal at 7/2.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Manchester United won both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season - they last won three in a row in the competition against their local rivals between November 2008-April 2010 (four wins).

Manchester City have won seven Premier League away games at Old Trafford, more than any other visiting side, with six of their seven such victories away to Manchester United coming in the previous nine seasons.

Just 21% of Manchester United's Premier League points this season have been won in home games (4/19), the lowest share in the division so far this term.

Manchester United have won a league-high 15 points from losing positions this season (all away from home), with their victory against West Ham last time out putting them top of this particular stat all-time for the Premier League (385 points).

Manchester City have lost five Premier League away games in 2020, last losing more in a single calendar year in the competition back in 2015 (7).

Manchester City have won their last two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 7-0 - that's as many goals as they'd netted in their previous seven league games combined, while they're looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since a run of four in April/May 2019.

Of all managers to have faced Man City boss Pep Guardiola at least four times in all competitions, Man Utd's Ole Gunnar Solskjær has the highest win rate against the Spaniard, with the Norwegian winning three of their five meetings (60%).

