Manchester United vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have Aaron Wan-Bissaka back after the defender missed the draw with Leicester through injury.

Victor Lindelof was substituted during that game with a back problem, but Axel Tuanzebe replaced the Sweden international at the King Power and is ready to step in from the start.

Edinson Cavani made an impact from the bench against the Foxes and is pushing to start.

"I trust him, I trust all my players and we've got good competition for places. He'll probably start more games that he will not start," Solskjaer said. "He's been a great influence and made a great impact since he's come here."

Wolves will not have any of their injured players back.

Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly both missed the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday and will not be fit, joining Raul Jimenez and Jonny in the treatment room.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will assess the rest of his squad, with just a 48-hour turnaround between games.

How to follow

Follow Man Utd vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats