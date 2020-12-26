Manchester United vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have Aaron Wan-Bissaka back after the defender missed the draw with Leicester through injury.
Victor Lindelof was substituted during that game with a back problem, but Axel Tuanzebe replaced the Sweden international at the King Power and is ready to step in from the start.
Edinson Cavani made an impact from the bench against the Foxes and is pushing to start.
"I trust him, I trust all my players and we've got good competition for places. He'll probably start more games that he will not start," Solskjaer said. "He's been a great influence and made a great impact since he's come here."
Wolves will not have any of their injured players back.
Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly both missed the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday and will not be fit, joining Raul Jimenez and Jonny in the treatment room.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will assess the rest of his squad, with just a 48-hour turnaround between games.
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Manchester United haven't lost any of their last nine home league games against Wolves (W6 D3), keeping six clean sheets in that run since a 0-1 loss in February 1980.
- Since returning to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves are unbeaten in all four of their league meetings with Manchester United (W1 D3), despite conceding the first goal in three of these matches.
- Manchester United haven't lost their final league game in any of the last eight calendar years (W5 D3), since a 2-3 home loss against Blackburn in 2011.
- Wolves lost their final Premier League game of 2019 (0-1 vs Liverpool) - they've not lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1984 and 1985.
- After a six game winless home run in the league, Man Utd have won two of their last three at Old Trafford (D1). The Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-2 victory over Leeds as they had in their previous eight home league games combined.
- Wolves have lost their last two Premier League away games, last losing three consecutively on the road in the competition back in April 2012.
- Manchester United have conceded at least twice in each of their last three Premier League games, only shipping 2+ goals in more consecutively in the competition back in August 2001 (4). However, the Red Devils have avoided defeat in all three games (W2 D1), with West Ham the last side to have a longer unbeaten Premier League run while conceding 2+ goals (5 games in March/April 2016).
- In their previous match against Spurs, Wolves' starting XI featured seven Portuguese players, one of only three instances in Premier League history a team featured as many as seven non-English players in their starting XI for a match - Fulham had seven French players vs Middlesbrough in 2003, while Newcastle also had seven Frenchmen vs Liverpool in 2013.
- Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has both scored and assisted in 29% of his Premier League appearances (8/28) - the highest ratio of any player in the competition's history.
- Edinson Cavani has scored three goals and assisted twice in the Premier League, all as a substitute. He is one of only six players to see their first five Premier League goal involvements come as a sub, while only three players have had their first six goals/assists as a sub: Lomana Lua Lua, Theo Walcott and Erik Nevland.