Man City 4-1 Arsenal: Kevin De Bruyne scores two as Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasers take charge of title race

Magnificent Manchester City dealt a crushing blow to Arsenal’s Premier League dream with a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium that puts them in control of the title race.

Kevin De Bruyne scored two and set up the other for John Stones with the irrepressible Erling Haaland, who assisted both of De Bruyne's goals, finally getting the goal that his performance deserved by adding the fourth in stoppage time.

Rob Holding had scored late on for Arsenal but the gap is down to two points and, crucially, City still have two games in hand. Talk of the treble will only increase now. For Arsenal, their first defeat since February is also their fourth game without a win. Hopes are fading.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Akanji (7), Dias (7), Stones (8), Rodri (8), De Bruyne (9), Gundogan (7), Silva (8), Haaland (9), Grealish (8).



Subs: Mahrez (6), Alvarez (6), Foden (6).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), White (6), Holding (5), Gabriel (5), Zinchenko (5), Partey (4), Xhaka (5), Odegaard (5), Saka (5), Jesus (5), Martinelli (5).



Subs: Trossard (7), Jorginho (6), Smith-Rowe (6), Nelson (6), Nketiah (6).



Player of the match: Kevin De Bruyne.

How Man City overwhelmed Arsenal

Arsenal's three consecutive draws had swung the momentum back in Manchester City's favour and the home crowd seemed to sense opportunity from the outset. Holding struggled to cope with Haaland throughout and it was critical to the opening goal.

The striker held off the centre-back and with Thomas Partey failing to track the run of De Bruyne beyond the back line, the Belgian had time to pick out the corner of the net. It looked easy. It was not. Amid the tension, De Bruyne had the coolest head of them all.

He regularly found the space between Arsenal's pressing midfield and their backtracking defence. Haaland had room to run into, producing one wicked strike of the bouncing ball, but his failure to connect cleanly with two other shots allowed Ramsdale to save.

Team news Manuel Akanji started for Manchester City instead of Aymeric Laporte in the absence of Nathan Ake due to a hamstring injury. Riyad Mahrez made way despite his FA Cup semi-final hat-trick.



Granit Xhaka recovered from his illness to return in place of Fabio Vieira. Rob Holding partnered Gabriel at centre-back with Ben White staying at right-back. Gabriel Jesus started up front with Leandro Trossard on the bench.

With Arsenal's attacking threat looking more of a rumour than a fact, Guardiola would have felt his side deserved more than a one-goal lead at the break and they duly had their second late in the half. De Bruyne's free-kick found the head of Stones. It looked offside.

But the foot of Ben White was playing his fellow England international onside. Cue wild scenes of celebration. At that point, Arsenal needed something strange to happen. It almost did when Ruben Dias appeared to kick out at White near the corner flag. Only a booking.

The change of ends brought no turnaround just more of the same with even the reliable Arsenal players rattled. Gabriel was bullied by Haaland only for Ramsdale to save. The striker then picked up a loose pass by Martin Odegaard and fed De Bruyne for his second.

Though Holding's fine finish reduced the deficit to two late in the game, there was little prospect of a comeback, the contest turning into a procession. Those still hoping for a title race will be anxious that the rest of the season does not play out the same way.

FPL Stats: Man City 4-1 Arsenal Goals De Bruyne (2), Stones, Haaland Assists Haaland (2), De Bruyne, Foden Bonus points De Bruyne (3), Haaland (2), Stones (1)

Merse: Title race is over

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Soccer Special pundit Paul Merson says he has not seen Man City play like they did in a 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal, believing they 'went to another level' on Wednesday evening

"It is over. Watching Man City, I cannot see them losing two football matches before the end. They are head and shoulders above everybody.

"Arsenal had to take their chances because they might not get in this position again. There is no way Arsenal finish above Man City next season, you do not realise how close they have come this season. It is nailed on impossible now.

"Arsenal have got to go to Newcastle yet. You would be shocked if they won at Newcastle."

Arsenal's night of woe

Manchester City have won seven consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a 12-match winning run between November 2021 and January 2022.

Arsenal are the first side to go four consecutive Premier League games winless while starting the day top for each match since Arsenal themselves in March 2008.

Manchester City have now won 12 consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal, winning by an aggregate score of 33-5.

Before this game, the Opta Season Predictor gave Man City a 79% chance of winning the Premier League title, and Arsenal a 21% chance. Following City's 4-1 win, they now have a 92% chance of winning the league, compared to just 8% now for the Gunners.

Arsenal are the first side to concede two or more goals in four consecutive top-flight matches in which they started the day top for each match since Manchester United in December 1966.

Only Leeds United have conceded more Premier League goals in April than Arsenal (12). They have only conceded more Premier League goals in a single month in December 2018 (14).

Haaland and De Bruyne star

Man City's Erling Haaland scored his 33rd Premier League goal of the season, the most any player has scored in a 38-game season in the Premier League.

This was the first time Erling Haaland had assisted Kevin De Bruyne for a Premier League goal, assisting twice.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has scored eight Premier League goals against Arsenal, three more than he has against any other side.

Four of those have come from outside the box, with De Bruyne's total of 27 goals from outside the box the most of any player in the Premier League since his City debut in September 2015.

Fulham

Manchester City Sunday 30th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Manchester City are next in action against Fulham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 2pm, while Arsenal host London rivals Chelsea the following Tuesday, with that fixture also broadcast live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm.

Arsenal

Chelsea Tuesday 2nd May 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

May 9: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 2: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm