Man City vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Leaders Manchester City could again be without several players for the Premier League visit of Chelsea after suffering further cases of coronavirus this week.

Ederson, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, John Stones and Jack Grealish all missed last week's FA Cup win at Swindon but the club have not confirmed exactly who has tested positive. They have also not said who the new cases are, nor who is now negative.

Riyad Mahrez is a definite absentee as he is away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Andreas Christensen will miss out for Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Blues will hope Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante can start, having returned to the bench for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham after their own Covid isolation.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Reece James (hamstring) are longer-term absentees, while Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Last time out...

This should be a captivating encounter, albeit a low scoring one, if my maths and equations are correct.

Manchester City are roaring away towards the Premier League title, winning their last 11 league matches and scoring 33 goals in the process. Odds of 4/6 with Sky Bet for a home win are likely to tempt many in. Not me though.

Chelsea have proven that their winter wobble was just that, a wobble.

Since the 40th minute of their 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel has got his team functioning like a well-oiled machine again. Tuchel had got the better of Man City on the last three occasions before the 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. In the four meetings between Pep Guardiola's City and Tuchel's Chelsea only six goals have been scored. Low-scoring matches are a common denominator when it comes to Tuchel and important football matches.

In 19 such fixtures (Champions League knockouts, cup semi-finals and finals and top-four clashes in the Premier League) the average total match goals stands at just 1.6 goals with only two of those 19 going over the 2.5 goals line.

And despite City's excellent overall goalscoring record, my brain is quick to remind me that in their last two Premier League matches, their attacking process has looked quite rusty. Against Brentford (1.04) and Arsenal (1.15) they posted their third and fourth lowest non-penalty expected goals figures of the season and were very fortunate to steal three points off the Gunners. That nagging doubt about their chance creation ability against a tight defence like Chelsea's only adds fuel to a goal-shy encounter.

Therefore, I was surprised to see the under 2.5 goals trading at Evens with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Under 2.5 goals (Evens with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Chelsea won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, last winning consecutive away league games against Man City during a run of four between 2005 and 2008.

This will be the 50th Premier League meeting between Man City and Chelsea; City won just three of their first 25 against Chelsea (D4 L18) but have since won 12 of the last 24 (D3 L9).

This is just the second ever Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea as the top two sides in the division. The other came in January 2015, with second placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League games, their fifth such run of 11+ consecutive victories in the competition. Three of their previous four such runs have been ended in a home match - 1-2 vs West Ham in September 2015, 2-2 vs Spurs in August 2019 and 0-2 vs Man Utd in March 2021.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games (W8 D6), going down 3-2 at West Ham in December. However, the Blues have picked up just one win from their last five league games (D4), throwing away a lead in two of those four draws.

