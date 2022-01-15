Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Kevin De Bruyne curls in a brilliant winner as Pep Guardiola's side move 13 points clear at top of Premier League

A superb goal from Kevin De Bruyne decided the contest between the Premier League's top two on Saturday and seemingly the destination of the championship, with Manchester City's 1-0 win over Chelsea moving them 13 points clear at the summit.

It was a game which had been billed as the last chance for Chelsea - and third-placed Liverpool - to keep the defending champions in sight but City were dominant, pinning their visitors back in their own half for long periods and they eventually produced the moment of quality to extend their remarkable winning streak in the league to 12 matches.

De Bruyne - famously sold on by Chelsea - spun away from N'Golo Kante on 70 minutes and bent a brilliant, trademark swerving shot inside the far post from 20 yards, his fifth goal against his former club.

Image: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after opening the scoring for Man City against Chelsea

City should have been ahead well before then, with Jack Grealish spurning a glorious opening after Mateo Kovacic had been caught in possession by De Bruyne. City's £100m man clipped his shot straight at the on-rushing Kepa five minutes before half-time, and still has just two Premier League goals to his name since his record-breaking summer transfer.

Team news Man City had an all English attack, with Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling coming in but Ruben Dias was surprisingly on the bench, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte at centre back. Riyad Mahrez is away at AFCON.

Chelsea made five changes from Thursday’s win over Tottenham, with Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante back from Covid isolations, and Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also given the nod. Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho dropped to the bench, with Andreas Christensen out with Covid. Kepa continued in goal with Edouard Mendy at AFCON.

Chelsea defended well but didn't have a shot in the first half, the first time that has happened in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. However, they had three in the opening four minutes of the second, with Romelu Lukaku drawing a fine stop from Ederson from his own one-on-one chance.

Image: Romelu Lukaku's effort is saved by Ederson

But the Belgian - who had powered past John Stones in the opening minutes - was too often starved of good service, with Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso culpable of overhitting passes in brief moments when Chelsea looked like they could open up the best defence in the division.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Laporte (7), Stones (6), Cancelo (7), Rodri (7), De Bruyne (9), Silva (7), Grealish (6), Foden (7), Sterling (7).



Subs: Gundogan (N/A), Gabriel Jesus (N/A)



Chelsea: Kepa (7), Rudiger (7), Silva (7), Sarr (6), Azpilicueta (6), Alonso (5), Kovacic (5), Kante (7), Pulisic (5), Ziyech (5), Lukaku (5).



Subs: Werner (6), Hudson-Odoi (6), Mount (N/A)



Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

In many ways, the game was similar to City's win at Stamford Bridge in September, with Tuchel constantly urging his smothered side to try to push up, but while he had spoken about not playing so deep this time, doing so isn't easy against Pep Guardiola's slick City team who bring intensity in and out of possession.

Another Ederson shutout Man City keeper Ederson has kept a clean sheet in exactly 50% of his Premier League games (83/166) - he's the only goalkeeper with at least 100 appearances in the competition's history to record a shutout in as many as half of them.

Chelsea got the better of City in last season's Champions League final but it would now take something extraordinary for them or Liverpool to prevent Guardiola making it four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.

Tuchel: We deserved a draw; Lukaku and attackers needed more precision

Thomas Tuchel refused to be too critical of his side after the defeat, pointing out that Chelsea had beaten City in similarly low-scoring games last season. But he did concede that "a lack of precision" in forward areas had been costly.

"The result is disappointing, yes, but this can happen when you play at City. I think we deserved a draw, we defended very well, didn't concede many big chances. There was one in the first half from a big mistake from us," he told BT Sport.

"Performance-wise was OK. Commitment-wise I'm absolutely OK with the performance, especially given we had to change our back three. We deserved a draw, it would have been a fair result, but we don't have it. We have won games like this against City, that's the way it is.

"We had eight or nine offensive transitions [in the first half] and zero touches in the box. That was a big problem today, offensive-wise, the performance of the front players. That was down to a lack of precision, timing, and composure. At a level like this, we lost too many balls too easily.

"[Was Lukaku getting enough service?] Sometimes he needs to do the service. He's included, he had many ball losses without any pressure and in very promising circumstances. He had a huge chance. He is included, we want to serve him but he is part of the team.

"The performance up front, we can do much, much better and we need to do better.

"[Is the title race over?] It is not my question to answer. We will never give up, but if City keeps on winning every game, nobody can catch them."

What's next?

Manchester City are back in action next Saturday against Southampton, live on Sky Sports from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Chelsea are away to Brighton on Tuesday night in an 8pm kick-off.