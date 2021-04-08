Man City vs Leeds LIVE!

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS - JONES KNOWSHas a Premier League football match ever offered up such a big price to finish 0-0? Well, you can get 20/1 with Sky Bet here. It probably should be double that in reality.City are the top scorers in the Premier League with 66 goals and have found the net 47 times in their last 18 matches whilst Leeds have seen 95 goals scored in their fixtures this season - a Premier League high. Goals should be on the menu in a home win.You don't need reminding about Leeds' inability to defend set-piece situations. But I will.Marcelo Bielsa's team have faced 192 shots from a combination of set pieces and corners this season - the third highest in the Premier League. The 6/4 with Sky Bet for John Stones to register a shot on goal looks a fair bet. It's a shout that would have returned as a winner in all three of Stones' last Premier League appearances and in two of those fixtures he managed to find the net. He is very skinny at 4/1 to score anytime, meaning the smart play is to simply back him for a shot.JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 4-1BETTING ANGLE: John Stones to have one or more shots (6/4 with Sky Bet)