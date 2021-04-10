Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City vs Leeds United. Premier League.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 1

  • F Torres (76th minute)

Leeds United 2

  • S Dallas (42nd minute, 91st minute)
  • L Cooper (sent off 46th minute)

Manchester City 1-2 Leeds: Stuart Dallas scores twice as Marcelo Bielsa's side dig in with 10 men

Report and highlights as Stuart Dallas scores with both of Leeds' shots on goal, including the winner in injury time; Liam Cooper had been sent off at the Etihad just before the break after a VAR review for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus

Saturday 10 April 2021 14:41, UK

Leeds United pulled off a remarkable 2-1 win away to champions-elect Man City with Stuart Dallas at the double, despite playing with 10 men for 45 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's men needed just 11 more points to secure the Premier League title but were met by a resilient Leeds side, who took the lead at the Etihad Stadium when Dallas found a way through (42).

The game swung in City's favour just before the break when Liam Cooper was dismissed for an ugly lunge on Gabriel Jesus which was upgraded from a yellow card to a red after VAR had instructed Andre Marriner to review the decision on the pitchside monitor.

City set up camp in the Leeds half with the extra man but Marcelo Bielsa's men were dogged in their defending and it took until 14 minutes from time to level it up when Ferran Torres struck.

The game only looked like going one way from that moment but Leeds continued to dig in and sensationally staged a devastating counter-attack which was finished off by the tireless Dallas (90+1) as Leeds managed to win despite having just two shots on goal to City's 29.

