Man City 3-1 Plymouth: Pep Guardiola's side overcome scare to keep FA Cup hopes alive with fifth-round win

Manchester City were handed an FA Cup scare as they were forced to come from behind to beat Championship side Plymouth 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to book their place in the last eight.

90Plymouth - Liverpool's conquerors in the fourth round - were eyeing another huge upset when Maksym Talovierov headed Miron Muslic's side into a 38th-minute lead.

Yet any hopes the Pilgrims may have had of extending their unlikely cup run after surprise wins over Brentford and Liverpool were snuffed out by teenager Nico O'Reilly, who struck twice as Manchester City fought back to lead.

The 19-year-old, operating as a makeshift left-back, headed an equaliser before the break and then repeated the feat 14 minutes from time.

Kevin De Bruyne then cemented City's place in the quarter-finals with their third goal in the 90th minute.

City's eventual victory was no surprise, given their near total domination of play, and the win keeps Pep Guardiola's side's hopes of silverware this season alive with the FA Cup their final chance to win a trophy.

However, Plymouth's stubbornness in defence gave the Premier League side plenty to think about

New manager Miron Muslic seems to have breathed new life into the Pilgrims since the sacking of Wayne Rooney on New Year's Eve, giving them a fighting chance of avoiding relegation from the Championshop and overseeing some cup heroics.

More to follow.

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom at the Etihad Stadium:

You've got to be in it to win it, and Man City are now just two games away from a third consecutive FA Cup final.

To salvage something from this season, you'd say that a Wembley trip, along with Champions League qualification, is a must.

Was it an easy win? Far from it. The team that had already knocked out Liverpool and Brentford made the long trip to Manchester dreaming of another win.

But Man City's so-called 'second string' - one that included seven senior internationals - managed to do what their Premier League rivals couldn't, battering the Pilgrims with cross after cross, corner after corner and eventually breaking them down.

There will still be some questions over Man City's defending, going behind just before the break. But unlike in other games this season, this time they were able to come back and win - a surely welcome confidence boost.

As for Plymouth, they can be incredibly proud of their FA Cup run, and nobody will be able to take away the memories of their brave performances throughout.

Their attention now turns firmly to the battle for Championship survival, and Miron Muslic has the chance to further etch his name into Argyle folklore.

Before that, though, he's got a more pressing engagement - raising a glass with Pep Guardiola. The City manager told us yesterday that he'd bought an expensive bottle of wine to share after Muslic's kind words pre-match.

Ben Ransom and Charlotte Marsh