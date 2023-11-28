 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig. UEFA Champions League Group G.

Etihad StadiumAttendance51,402.

Manchester City 3

  • E Haaland (54th minute)
  • P Foden (70th minute)
  • J Álvarez (87th minute)

RB Leipzig 2

  • L Openda (13th minute, 33rd minute)

Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

Man City 3-2 RB Leipzig: Pep Guardiola's side claim top spot in Champions League Group G with stunning second-half comeback

Match report as Man City survive first-half scare to win Champions League Group G; Lois Openda stunned the Etihad with two first-half goals before Phil Foden scored and helped set up City's two other goals to complete an impressive turnaround after the break; RB Leipzig settle for second

Zinny Boswell

@ZinnyBoswell

Tuesday 28 November 2023 22:06, UK

Phil Foden celebrates after scoring Man City&#39;s equaliser against RB Leipzig
Image: Phil Foden celebrates after scoring Man City's equaliser against RB Leipzig

Holders Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Etihad after a stunning second-half comeback to secure top spot in Champions League Group G.

RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda left the Etihad in a stunned silence after scoring two goals inside 40 minutes to leave his side one goal away from usurping City at the summit of the group. A raft of missed City chances only added to the feeling that this would not be the hosts' night.

Phil Foden, who had been quiet in a central role, set up Erling Haaland after the break before scoring the equaliser with 20 minutes to go. He also had a hand in the winner as Julian Alvarez - a game-changer for City off the bench with Jeremy Doku - finished off a flowing move that involved 18 passes.

City were not themselves for the first half but recovered to avoid going three games without a win. They have secured top spot while Leipzig have to settle for second in Group G.

More to follow...

Trending

What's next?

Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 3rd December 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm. RB Leipzig host Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Also See:

City complete their Champions League group stage campaign away to Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday December 13; kick-off 5.45pm. RB Leipzig are at home to Young Boys at the same time on the same evening.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more