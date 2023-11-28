Man City 3-2 RB Leipzig: Pep Guardiola's side claim top spot in Champions League Group G with stunning second-half comeback

Holders Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Etihad after a stunning second-half comeback to secure top spot in Champions League Group G.

RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda left the Etihad in a stunned silence after scoring two goals inside 40 minutes to leave his side one goal away from usurping City at the summit of the group. A raft of missed City chances only added to the feeling that this would not be the hosts' night.

Phil Foden, who had been quiet in a central role, set up Erling Haaland after the break before scoring the equaliser with 20 minutes to go. He also had a hand in the winner as Julian Alvarez - a game-changer for City off the bench with Jeremy Doku - finished off a flowing move that involved 18 passes.

City were not themselves for the first half but recovered to avoid going three games without a win. They have secured top spot while Leipzig have to settle for second in Group G.

