Man City 3-2 RB Leipzig: Pep Guardiola's side claim top spot in Champions League Group G with stunning second-half comeback

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig. UEFA Champions League Group G.
Etihad StadiumAttendance51,402.
Match report as Man City survive first-half scare to win Champions League Group G; Lois Openda stunned the Etihad with two first-half goals before Phil Foden scored and helped set up City's two other goals to complete an impressive turnaround after the break; RB Leipzig settle for second
Tuesday 28 November 2023 22:06, UK
Holders Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Etihad after a stunning second-half comeback to secure top spot in Champions League Group G.
RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda left the Etihad in a stunned silence after scoring two goals inside 40 minutes to leave his side one goal away from usurping City at the summit of the group. A raft of missed City chances only added to the feeling that this would not be the hosts' night.
Phil Foden, who had been quiet in a central role, set up Erling Haaland after the break before scoring the equaliser with 20 minutes to go. He also had a hand in the winner as Julian Alvarez - a game-changer for City off the bench with Jeremy Doku - finished off a flowing move that involved 18 passes.
City were not themselves for the first half but recovered to avoid going three games without a win. They have secured top spot while Leipzig have to settle for second in Group G.
Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm. RB Leipzig host Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at 2.30pm on Saturday.
City complete their Champions League group stage campaign away to Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday December 13; kick-off 5.45pm. RB Leipzig are at home to Young Boys at the same time on the same evening.