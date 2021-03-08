Man City vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns.

Guardiola has no new issues following the Manchester derby defeat to United that ended his side's 21-game winning run but the City boss routinely makes changes and could well do so for the midweek visit of Saints.

Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero could be in contention for starting roles at the Etihad, while Nathan Ake is available for selection again.

0:33 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United can still win the Premier League despite being 11 points behind leaders City.

Southampton will be without Danny Ings.

The striker suffered another setback in an injury-hit season when he was forced off early on in Southampton's win over Sheffield United on Saturday with what appeared to be a muscle problem in his leg.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said Ings' latest injury is "serious but not too serious" and that he could be fit by the end of the month.

Image: Southampton's Danny Ings receives treatment at Bramall Lane

How to follow

Last time out...

