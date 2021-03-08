Man City vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man City vs Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns.
Guardiola has no new issues following the Manchester derby defeat to United that ended his side's 21-game winning run but the City boss routinely makes changes and could well do so for the midweek visit of Saints.
Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero could be in contention for starting roles at the Etihad, while Nathan Ake is available for selection again.
Southampton will be without Danny Ings.
The striker suffered another setback in an injury-hit season when he was forced off early on in Southampton's win over Sheffield United on Saturday with what appeared to be a muscle problem in his leg.
Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said Ings' latest injury is "serious but not too serious" and that he could be fit by the end of the month.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Southampton, losing the other. The Citizens have netted 18 goals and conceded just five in this run.
- Southampton have lost eight of their last nine Premier League away games against Man City (D1), with their only victory at the Etihad coming in their first visit to the stadium (3-1 in April 2004).
- Southampton have won their two Premier League games against sides top of the table this season, beating Everton 2-0 in October and Liverpool 1-0 in January. The last team to beat three different league leaders within a single top-flight campaign was the Saints themselves, beating Ipswich, Manchester United and Swansea in 1981-82.
- Manchester City have won each of their last 13 Premier League games played on a Wednesday, the longest winning run on that specific weekday in the competition's history. Indeed, only on Saturdays between April 2017-January 2018 have the Citizens won more consecutively on a specific day in the Premier League (17).
- Manchester City's defeat against Manchester United last time out ended a run of 28 games unbeaten and 21 consecutive victories in all competitions for the Citizens. It was also the first time they'd conceded more than once in a match since their 0-2 defeat against Spurs in November.
- Manchester City haven't lost consecutive home league games since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini. Boss Pep Guardiola has never lost back-to-back home league games in his managerial career.
- Southampton's victory at Sheffield United last time out ended a run of nine league games without a win, of which Saints had lost eight (D1). They're looking to win back-to-back away league games for the first time since June 2020.
- Manchester City had 23 shots in their 0-2 defeat against Manchester United last time out, their most in a home league game without scoring since March 2016 (26, also vs Manchester United).
- Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in 16 Premier League games against Southampton (7 goals, 4 assists) - only against West Ham (14) has he had more goal involvements in the competition.
- No player has been involved in more Premier League goals for Southampton this season than James Ward-Prowse (11 - 6 goals, 5 assists). He's netted seven goals in all competitions so far this term, his joint-best return in a single season with Southampton.