Man City vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Nathan Ake is the only player unavailable for Manchester City. The Dutchman is continuing to train alone after a muscular problem.
Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero made his return against West Ham after four matches as an unused substitute.
Having taken victories both home and away against Pep Guardiola's men last season, Wolves are still without Willy Boly and Daniel Podence as they bid to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches. Centre-half Boly (hamstring) and winger Podence (hip) have both missed the last four games after being forced out of the home win against Arsenal at the start of February.
Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo is confident that Raul Jimenez will recover from his fractured skull in time to play again this season.
Jones Knows prediction
Michail Antonio's goal for West Ham at Manchester City on Saturday was the first goal the trio of Ederson, Ruben Dias and John Stones had conceded from open play this season - a run of 15 games. That is frankly ridiculous.
Dias did my campaign for him to be crowned player of the season no harm by grabbing the all-important opener and the man-of-the-match award. He just loves defending, although might not have to do much in this one as City go looking for 21 wins on the trot. That is frankly ridiculous.
Home win.
Meanwhile, I was left cursing how Wolves managed to escape not going in behind at the break at Newcastle. Having backed Steve Bruce's men to be ahead at half-time at 3/1, to see them waste chance after chance in the opening 45 minutes hurt. It only further intensified my theory that Wolves only come out to play after half-time or when falling behind.
All six of their last Premier League goals have come after the 45th minute when Pedro Neto and Adama Traore are given more licence. The 5/1 for them to be the last team to score here is interesting, although, breaking down the City wall probably will be a task too great. I'll have a small nibble.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Wolves to score the last goal (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Wolves won this exact fixture 2-0 last season. They've not won back-to-back top-flight away games against Manchester City since a run of five between 1956 and 1960.
- Manchester City haven't lost any of their last 37 midweek Premier League home games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning 31 and drawing six since a 0-1 loss to Spurs in May 2010.
- Wolves have lost 10 of their last 11 top-flight away games against the side starting the day top of the table, with the exception in that run being a 1-0 victory against Liverpool in January 1984.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in 27 games in all competitions (W24 D3), just one short of their club record run of 28 between April and December 2017.
- Manchester City have won their last 20 games in all competitions, scoring 51 goals and conceding just seven in this run. They're one of just three teams from the big-five European leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain) to record a run of 20+ consecutive victories, after Bayern Munich (23 in 2020) and Real Madrid (22 in 2014).
- Manchester City haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their last 18 Premier League games. If they continue that run here, they will equal Arsenal's record of 19 consecutive Premier League games without falling behind, set between December 1998-May 1999.
- In his first four seasons with Man City, 71% of Raheem Sterling's Premier League goals came at the Etihad Stadium (34/48). In the last two campaigns, just 31% of his league goals have come in home games (9/29).
- Man City have won 13 of their 14 Premier League games in which both John Stones and Rúben Dias have started this season (D1), while conceding just three goals in the process.
- Pedro Neto has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Wolves player this season (10 - 5 goals, 5 assists). He's the only player to register as many as 10 goal involvements before turning 21 in a single Premier League campaign for Wolves.