Man City vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Nathan Ake is the only player unavailable for Manchester City. The Dutchman is continuing to train alone after a muscular problem.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero made his return against West Ham after four matches as an unused substitute.

Having taken victories both home and away against Pep Guardiola's men last season, Wolves are still without Willy Boly and Daniel Podence as they bid to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches. Centre-half Boly (hamstring) and winger Podence (hip) have both missed the last four games after being forced out of the home win against Arsenal at the start of February.

Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo is confident that Raul Jimenez will recover from his fractured skull in time to play again this season.

How to follow

Man City vs Wolves is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Michail Antonio's goal for West Ham at Manchester City on Saturday was the first goal the trio of Ederson, Ruben Dias and John Stones had conceded from open play this season - a run of 15 games. That is frankly ridiculous.

Dias did my campaign for him to be crowned player of the season no harm by grabbing the all-important opener and the man-of-the-match award. He just loves defending, although might not have to do much in this one as City go looking for 21 wins on the trot. That is frankly ridiculous.

Home win.

Meanwhile, I was left cursing how Wolves managed to escape not going in behind at the break at Newcastle. Having backed Steve Bruce's men to be ahead at half-time at 3/1, to see them waste chance after chance in the opening 45 minutes hurt. It only further intensified my theory that Wolves only come out to play after half-time or when falling behind.

All six of their last Premier League goals have come after the 45th minute when Pedro Neto and Adama Traore are given more licence. The 5/1 for them to be the last team to score here is interesting, although, breaking down the City wall probably will be a task too great. I'll have a small nibble.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Wolves to score the last goal (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against West Ham in the Premier League.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the draw between Newcastle and Wolves in the Premier League.

Opta stats