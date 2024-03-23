Man City Women 3-1 Man Utd Women: Bunny Shaw scores record-breaking goal as Gareth Taylor's side go top

Bunny Shaw became Manchester City's all-time leading scorer as her side eased to a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium to go top of the Women's Super League.

Jess Park was the star of the Manchester derby scoring two first-half goals, her first in the league, before setting up Shaw's landmark 68th strike for City to send them three points clear of Chelsea, who play West Ham on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

Marc Skinner was disappointed City's first goal was not ruled out with Bunny Shaw in an offside position. "To miss that call in a game like this it changes the momentum and in football momentum is key," the United manager told BBC Radio 5 Live.

United's Hannah Blundell, fortunate to be on the pitch after avoiding a second booking in the first half, forced an own goal from Kerstin Casparij in the closing stages, but City held on to claim their 11th straight league win in front of 40,086 fans.

United pushed hard late on but their hopes of securing Champions League football next season appear to be all but over with third-placed Arsenal six points clear having played a game less. City delivering another reminder of the gulf between the two clubs.

How City eased past Man Utd

City were dominant for most of the game but United made life awkward for the hosts early on and perhaps should have been ahead. Nikita Parris saw her effort turned around the post by City's Khiara Keating 13 minutes in while Geyse fired wide soon after.

United should have been a player down less than 30 minutes in after Blundell followed up a booking for a high challenge on Mary Fowler with a late tackle on Shaw. Referee Abigail Byrne did not even award a foul for the second challenge - two minutes after the first.

City were then helped out by the officials for their opener with Shaw in an offside position in the build-up to Park's first goal, a cushioned volley from the cross of Leila Ouahabi. United will wonder why the 22-year-old was afforded so much space in the box.

Team news Man City: Chloe Kelly was on the bench for a third consecutive game, while Laia Aleixandri was injured in the warm up and replaced by Alanna Kennedy.

Man Utd: Geyse replaced Melvin Malard as Man Utd's only change.

Shaw had the ball in the back of the net two minutes later but this time the officials called her correctly offside. Momentum had truly swung in City's favour at this stage and it wasn't long before the home crowd celebrated a second.

Park's second goal came from a corner as she ghosted in at the back post to finish from close range. The 22-year-old, who was not in the last England squad, produced her best performance of the season with Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman in attendance.

It was the academy graduate that inspired City's third as she set up Shaw for her landmark goal, surpassing England's Georgia Stanway's tally of 67, 31 seconds after the break with a sublime reverse pass.

United were deflated for most of the second period, although once Casparij deflect Blundell's cross into her own net there was a late surge from Skinner's side. City though were worthy winners and put the pressure on Chelsea.

Taylor: Park performance the 'icing on the cake'

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor told BBC Sport when asked about the title race: "We have always been confident and the hard part is doing it.

"We are going against a title rival [Chelsea] who has been really successful over the years and we are trying to change that.

"But, we have to take one game at a time and we don't need to worry what happens tomorrow - we will be giving it our very best."

Asked about Park's performance, he added: "With a player of that quality we have been talking about that final action.

"Jess Park is quick and that is the icing on the cake, the assists she has had and now she is getting goals."

Shaw 'proud' to be City's record scorer

Manchester City forward Bunny Shaw told BBC Sport: "I am very proud. The team look for me to score goals. We knew it was a massive game. It's a title race and we want to keep going. We are out the cup so the league is the focus.

"You have to set high standards for yourself, work hard for the team and good things will happen. We spoke at half-time about not letting up. The first 20 minutes were a bit nervy but after that we were confident."

Asked about her relationship with Park, she added: "Jess and I work together a lot in training. We always tell each other to drive forward. I was in her ear the whole time. Jess is a special player. I keep motivating her and telling she has what it takes. She is believing now."

Skinner: City's first goal should not have stood

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner told BBC Radio 5 Live: "When I look back at the first goal it is offside, then we are in the game.

"All of a sudden they get a corner and they get momentum at home. It is not a goal [Jess Park's opening goal] and it shouldn't have stood.

"We had chances before that which we would have taken on another day, we were making Khiara Keating work way more than what Mary Earps is having to work.

"When I watch it back it is disappointing losing a game as big as this."

On Shaw being offside for the opening goal: "What can you say? It is a massive game, to miss that call in a game like this it changes the momentum and in football momentum is key.

"We controlled Man City, we had more shots of quality than they did, but they got a goal and momentum changed.

"But I can only say I am proud of the players and the way they reacted - I am proud of them."

Man City continue their Women's Super League title charge next Saturday when they travel to Liverpool for a 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

Up next for Man Utd is a home league game against Everton at Leigh Sports Village on March 31; kick-off 12pm.