Women's Super League: Khadija Shaw scores twice as Man City thrash West Ham to replace Chelsea at summit

Khadija Shaw scored twice before being forced off with an injury as Manchester City thrashed West Ham 5-0 to move three points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League.

Shaw scored her 20th and 21st league goals of the campaign (3, 24) after Leila Ouahabi had put City ahead in the first minute as Gareth Taylor's side raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Substitute Laura Blindkilde Brown (81) and Jess Park (86) added late gloss to the scoreline as the hosts ran riot at the Joie Stadium, but a knee issue for top scorer Shaw, who had to be replaced at the break, will undoubtedly concern Taylor as City chase their first WSL title since 2016.

Image: Shaw was forced off at half-time after picking up a knee injury

The victory takes City above Chelsea at the top of the table by three points with three matches remaining. Although the defending champions have a game in hand, City are now ahead on goal difference.

A win would have confirmed West Ham's survival and relegated Bristol City. The Hammers require three more points to be safe mathematically.

Arsenal ran out comfortable winners against Leicester thanks to Beth Mead's double and a goal from Alessia Russo.

In front of more than 40,000 supporters at the Emirates, Mead finished off a fine move to score the Gunners' opener in the first half (28) before tapping in from close range 12 minutes before the final whistle.

Image: Beth Mead scored two goals as Arsenal swept aside Leicester in front of more than 40,000 fans at the Emirates

Either side of Mead's goals, Russo scored with a low strike from the edge of the area (75) in a game that saw Frida Maanum return to action for the first time since collapsing in the League Cup final on March 31. Vivianne Miedema also made her comeback from injury.

The victory ensures Arsenal will be playing Champions League football next season and keeps alive their faint WSL title hopes. They are now three points behind second-placed Chelsea having played a game more.

Maya Le Tissier scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point for Manchester United and deny Tottenham their first win over their opponents.

In a dress rehearsal for next month's FA Cup final, Le Tissier bundled the ball home from close range (90+2) after Rachel Williams had hit the crossbar.

Image: Maya Le Tissier bundled in a late equaliser for Manchester United

United had taken an early lead at Leigh Sports Village through Melvine Malard (13) before two goals in quick succession from Bethany England (29) and Jessica Naz (31) looked to have sealed a famous victory for Spurs.

Despite Le Tissier's late goal, United's hopes of Champions League qualification are over after Arsenal beat Leicester later in the day.

