Manchester United vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Marcus Rashford will be assessed ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Burnley.

The 23-year-old has been dealing with a foot/ankle issue recently and missed training on Wednesday, with the forward an unused substitute in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final triumph against Granada.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay missed that match through European suspensions. Eric Bailly could be involved for the first time in a month, having returned from the Ivory Coast where he tested positive for Covid-19. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss a second straight Burnley game, while Dwight McNeil has given Sean Dyche fresh cause for concern.

Pope has been struggling with a shoulder injury suffered at Southampton, while McNeil took a knock in training on Wednesday which has been sore.

Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain sidelined.

How to follow

Manchester United

Burnley Sunday 18th April 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

My 25/1 on Manchester United to win the Premier League has never really got me too excited this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have certainly shown further evidence that a serious title challenge is within their capabilities over the next few years. Their quality should shine through in this fixture, eventually.

However, if Premier League football matches lasted just 45 minutes, Manchester United would be meandering in mid-table this season. They are notorious for their slow starts in matches, to the extent that they've conceded the first goal in 41 per cent of their league fixtures this season. A huge figure for a team odds-on to finish as runners-up.

I'm happy to follow that sleepy start theory in for this encounter with Burnley, who are creating much more opportunities in the final third than they were earlier in the campaign, helped by the impressive form of Chris Wood and Matej Vydra.

Since losing 5-0 to Manchester City in February, Burnley are averaging 12.6 shots per 90 minutes and 1.2 goals per game. This is a big upsurge from an average of 8.3 shots and 0.6 goals per game in the first 21 fixtures of the season. The markets still seem to underrate them in terms of their attacking output, so they look a fair shout to find the net at Old Trafford.

And, as each of Burnley's last seven Premier League goals have come in the first half of games, added to United's poor first-half record in games, the 3/1 with Sky Bet for Burnley to score in the opening 45 minutes rates as a super punting angle.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to score the first goal (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Manchester United are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture.

Burnley won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, last winning consecutive away league games against Man Utd back in September 1962.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Man Utd (W1 D3) - the only team to avoid defeat in five consecutive Premier League visits to Old Trafford is Chelsea, who did so in six consecutive games between 1994 and 1998.

The home side won three of the first four Premier League meetings between Man Utd and Burnley (D1) - since then, the home side has failed to win any of the nine meetings between the sides (D3 L6).

Manchester United have come from behind to win nine Premier League games this season - in the competition's history, only Newcastle in 2001-02 (10) have won more having fallen behind.

Manchester United are looking to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since they won their first six under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær in January 2019.

Since winning back-to-back league games against Liverpool and Aston Villa in January, Burnley have won just two of their subsequent 12 Premier League matches (D5 L5). Both of these victories have come away from home, however (vs Crystal Palace and Everton).

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored in his last two Premier League games away against Man Utd. Only five visiting players have scored in three consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the competition - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (2001), Mark Viduka (2007), Emmanuel Adebayor (2014), Sergio Agüero (2015) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (2017).

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances, having scored in just one of his first 23 games this season. The 19-year-old has scored 13 Premier League goals in total, with only Wayne Rooney (15) scoring more as a teenager for the Red Devils in the competition.

No player has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than Burnley's Josh Brownhill (27). Indeed, Brownhill hasn't scored with any of his 33 attempts in the competition since his debut for the Clarets in February 2020.

