Manchester United 4-0 Everton: Red Devils end pre-season in style with comfortable victory

Manchester United warmed up for the new season in style by easily seeing off Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford in their last friendly of the summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected a strong-looking line-up as he made his final preparations ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign next weekend, with the majority of his Euro 2020 stars back.

The hosts' strength showed as they raced into a commanding 3-0 lead at the break thanks to Mason Greenwood's early opportunistic strike after a mistake by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire's towering header and a trademark Bruno Fernandes free-kick.

First-half teams

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Martial

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, James

Second-half teams

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Mata

Everton: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Delph, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon

Despite a better showing in the second half from Rafa Benitez's Everton team, it was United who scored again in stoppage time via Diogo Dalot's looping header to ensure they go into next Saturday lunchtime's home clash with Leeds United in good heart, which cannot be said for the Toffees, who host Southampton later that day.

How United powered past limp Toffees

United had eight players back from their summer breaks, including England stars Maguire and Luke Shaw, although it was the visitors' Three Lions hero Pickford who gifted the home team an eighth-minute lead.

There appeared little danger when Lucas Digne carefully headed the ball back to Pickford, who inexplicably failed to gather it cleanly, allowing an alert Greenwood to nip in to open the scoring by finding the empty net.

Team news Eight Man Utd players were back from their summer breaks, including England internationals Maguire and Shaw, as well as the likes of De Gea, Fernandes, Lindelof, Martial, while Pogba and Fred were on the bench. However, Jesse Lingard was isolating after the club confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.



Everton gave Pickford his first run-out of pre-season, while James and new boys Townsend and Gray all started in attack, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison missed out with the former suffering with a slight knock, while the latter was winning Olympic Gold with Brazil.

United doubled their advantage seven minutes later with Shaw's left-wing corner being powered home by Maguire, before Fernandes added a third on 29 minutes.

Most in the ground, including Pickford, knew what was coming when the Portugal forward hovered over the free-kick, but that did not mean anyone could do anything about it as Fernandes curled home deliciously from 30 yards out to end the game as a contest before the half-hour mark.

Bruno 😍 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 7, 2021

Both managers rung the changes at the break and Everton produced a much-improved display after the interval, but without any end product with first-choice strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison absent.

United ended up adding a fourth goal in the second and final minute of injury-time thanks to substitute Dalot's cheeky back header to leave Everton's new boss with plenty to think about ahead of the new campaign.

What's next?

United kick off the new Premier League at home to Leeds next Saturday at 12.30pm, while Everton take on Southampton at Goodison Park at 3pm on the same day.