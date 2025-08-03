Man Utd 2-2 Everton: Bryan Mbeumo makes first appearance as Red Devils win Premier League Summer Series despite draw

Manchester United and Everton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Atlanta as Ruben Amorim’s side won the Premier League Summer Series.

In a game which featured a first Manchester United appearance for Bryan Mbeumo, their £71m signing from Brentford, Everton twice came from behind to claim their first point of the tournament.

Bruno Fernandes' first-half penalty, following a foul by James Tarkowski on Amad Diallo, was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, who finished emphatically from Idrissa Gueye's cross after Vitalii Mykolenko had robbed Manuel Ugarte.

Substitute Mason Mount put Manchester United back in front when he turned and curled a superb finish beyond Jordan Pickford from Fernandes' pass, but Everton levelled again when Amad's attempted clearance struck Ayden Heaven and went into the net.

The freakish own goal, which occurred as Fernandes kicked out at Ndiaye, who reacted by shoving him as both players were booked, denied Manchester United a third consecutive win at the Premier League Summer Series but they still finished as winners, a point ahead of West Ham in the four-team group.

As in the previous games against West Ham and Bournemouth, there were positives for Amorim, particularly in the first half, when his side produced several slick attacks and Mbeumo combined smartly with Fernandes and fellow new signing Matheus Cunha.

Mbeumo was replaced by Patrick Dorgu at half-time and the game lost its rhythm as both sides made changes in the second period, with new Everton signing Adam Aznou among those introduced.

Manchester United had a late chance to win it when Mount played in Dorgu but the wing-back's diagonal shot was well saved by Pickford to round off a much-improved performance from Everton following their defeats to Bournemouth and West Ham.

Bruno: We were a little bit lazy

Bruno Fernandes said the Premier League Summer Series has helped bring Manchester United's players together but rued "laziness" in their performance against Everton.

"It's been positive to be together to create a bond between the players," he said on Sky Sports.

"It's been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too.

"We didn't want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn't the best and we were a little bit lazy today.

"We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment."

On Manchester United's summer transfer activity, he added: "I don't want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about.

"But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little bit more, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

"Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."

Analysis: How did Mbeumo fare?

His first run in behind Everton's defence came inside the very first minute of the game. Soon afterwards, he was dropping deep to release Bruno Fernandes and launch an attack. Some time later, fans cheered as he dribbled out of danger in his own half.

Bryan Mbeumo only played 45 minutes of Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Everton on Sunday but even in that short timeframe he offered plenty of evidence to show just how much he can bring to Ruben Amorim's attack following his £71m arrival from Brentford.

The 25-year-old's early withdrawal showed there is work to do to build his fitness but he looked sharp, starting in an inside right position, behind Matheus Cunha, but interchanging roles with the Brazilian throughout the first half, his movement causing problems.

He was involved in the build-up to the penalty, releasing Amad Diallo with an instinctive first-time pass, and went close to scoring himself, first when he tested Jordan Pickford from a free-kick, and again when he had two efforts in quick succession blocked.

As became customary at Brentford, his speed and dynamism was a major feature of his performance. His forward runs provided a foil for Fernandes and there were early signs of chemistry with Amad and Cunha. All in all, this was a positive start by Manchester United's new No 19. He looks primed to make a big impact.

Amorim: Mbeumo played well

Ruben Amorim was pleased with Bryan Mbeumo's first Manchester United appearance.

"He played well," he said. "He needs to understand the position, the movements, but first his touch, the way he connected with one touch, opened a lot of space.

"You can see he's not in perfect condition, physically, but he makes a lot of runs and that can stretch a team."

