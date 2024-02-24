Man Utd 1-2 Fulham: Alex Iwobi scores stoppage-time winner as hosts' top-four push hits the buffers

Alex Iwobi stunned Manchester United with a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham dealt a blow to Erik ten Hag's side's top-four hopes with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

United had been in superb form in 2024, remaining unbeaten and winning their last five matches, while Rasmus Hojlund had scored seven goals in his last six games.

But the striker was ruled out through injury in midweek and United were toothless in his absence, with Omari Forson - handed a first senior start after being preferred to £86m signing Antony - struggling to fill the void.

Fulham wasted numerous openings and the only surprise was that it took them until the 65th minute to open the scoring, with Calvin Bassey lashing the ball into the roof of the net after United failed to deal with a set-piece.

The hosts belatedly mustered a response and levelled when Harry Maguire tapped in from close range after Bernd Leno spilled a shot in his direction.

That goal swung the momentum in United's favour but Fulham hit their hosts with a sucker punch, Iwobi finishing a 97th-minute counter-attack to leave Ten Hag's team eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (6), Dalot (6), Varane (5), Maguire (6), Lindelof (6), Mainoo (6), Casemiro (6), Forson (6), Fernandes (6), Garnacho (7), Rashford (6).



Subs: Eriksen (6), McTominay (6), Diallo (6), Antony (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (7), Castagne (6), Tosin (7), Bassey (7), Robinson (6), Reed (6), Lukic (6), Wilson (6), Pereira (7), Iwobi (8), Muniz (8).



Subs: Cairney (7), Traore (7), Diop (n/a).



Player of the match: Alex Iwobi

How Fulham stunned floundering United

Fulham’s last Premier League win at Old Trafford came under Chris Coleman 21 years ago, and United were surely confident of extending that run given their visitors had won just once in their last eight games and were missing the suspended Joao Palhinha.

But it was Hojlund’s absence that was decisive, with United on the backfoot for much of the first half as Forson and Marcus Rashford, in particular, struggled to pose a threat.

Team news Man Utd made two changes, with Victor Lindelof replacing the injured Luke Shaw and Omari Forson making his first senior start in place of Rasmus Hojlund, who was also injured.

Fulham made six changes, replacing Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Tom Cairney and Bobby Decordova-Reid - plus the unavailable Joao Palhinha and Willian - with Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic, Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi.

Fulham should have taken a lead into half-time, with Iwobi twice shooting wide when well placed, while Andre Onana denied the impressive Rodrigo Muniz and former United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Muniz then lashed a shot against the post as Fulham regularly cut through United’s non-existent midfield, although the hosts rallied before the break, with Diogo Dalot clipping the post and Alejandro Garnacho being denied by Leno and a fine Antonee Robinson clearance.

But United were second best following the restart and, shortly after losing Casemiro to a head injury, Bassey moved Fulham into a deserved lead when Victor Lindelof was unable to clear a corner.

Image: Calvin Bassey gave Fulham the lead with his first goal for the club

The hosts belatedly began to cause Fulham problems, with goalkeeper Leno saving from Rashford and Maguire planting a free header over the bar - but the defender atoned when he punished Leno's weak save.

The award of nine minutes of added time spurred United on, with Bruno Fernandes testing Leno on numerous occasions as Fulham suddenly found themselves clinging onto a point.

That was until Adama Traore picked the ball up in his own half, sped past the hapless Maguire and carried the ball into the United area, before setting up Iwobi to step inside and direct a shot past the motionless Onana.

While the prospect of the Premier League being handed a fifth Champions League place potentially softens the blow of falling further behind Villa, the limp manner of United’s performance once again raises questions about their direction of travel under Ten Hag.

Analysis: United lost without Hojlund

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

Any team would feel the impact of losing the Premier League’s most in-form striker - but that doesn’t excuse United for being outplayed at home by Fulham.

Without Hojlund, Rashford was asked to lead the attack and was virtually anonymous, ending the game with 0.05 expected goals (xG) from two shots.

Image: Erik ten Hag has overseen eight home defeats this season

Forson was equally ineffective and was replaced early in the second half - but the fact he was handed a first senior start despite Antony being available shows how far the £86m signing has fallen in Ten Hag’s estimations.

In fairness to the forwards, United’s midfield struggled to keep hold of the ball, let alone create chances - while they were regularly overpowered by Fulham’s counter-attacks.

United’s ineffectiveness in front of goal was summed up by the fact that, without Maguire’s two chances - his goal from close range and a free header that he powered over the bar - they finished with an xG of just 0.63.

The momentum created by an unbeaten start to 2024 has been extinguished in one limp 90 minutes and Ten Hag - watched at Old Trafford by INEOS’s Sir Dave Brailsford - once again has questions to answer.

Opta stats: Man Utd concede latest losing goal

Alex Iwobi’s winner for Fulham at 96:04 is the second latest winning goal ever scored against Manchester United in the Premier League, and the latest goal on record (since 2006-07) scored by the visiting team at Old Trafford in the competition.

Manchester United have now lost eight home games in all competitions this season - it’s their most since 2020-21 (also 8), while they last lost more in a single campaign in 1973-74 (9).

Andreas Pereira created five chances in this match, the most by a Fulham player away against Manchester United in the Premier League since Luís Boa Morte in August 2006 (also 5).

