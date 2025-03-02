Man Utd 1-1 Fulham (Pens 3-4): Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Lindelof penalties saved in FA Cup shoot-out as holders exit

FA Cup holders Manchester United are out of the competition after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.

With the tie level at 1-1 after extra-time, Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee saw their penalties saved by Bernd Leno as United were beaten 4-3 from the spot.

Fulham played the better football throughout an entertaining tie but United came closest to finding the winner in extra-time when 17-year-old forward Chido Obi was denied by a spectacular Leno save from close range.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (5), Mazraoui (6), Yoro (6), Maguire (6), De Ligt (6), Dalot (7), Fernandes (7), Ugarte (5), Eriksen (6), Hojlund (5), Zirkzee (5).



Subs: Lindelof (5), Garnacho (7), Casemiro (6), Obi (7), Heaven (6).



Fulham: Leno (8), Castagne (6), Andersen (6), Bassey (7), Robinson (7), Berge (7), Lukic (7), Traore (5), Pereira (6), Iwobi (6), Muniz (6).



Subs: Smith Rowe (7), Willian (6), Jimenez (6), Reed (n/a), Sessegnon (n/a).



Player of the match: Bernd Leno.

Earlier, Calvin Bassey had nodded Fulham in front in first-half stoppage time when he made second contact with Andreas Pereira's right-wing corner and United looked set to relinquish the trophy with a whimper until Bruno Fernandes' intervention in the 71st minute.

The captain swept home with his weaker left foot to convert Diogo Dalot's low cross and that set the game up for a dramatic finish. Emile Smith Rowe and Alejandro Garnacho both had chances to find the winner in normal time, young Obi going close too.

Obi came even closer in extra-time and when the tie went to penalties, United converted their first three from the spot in front of the Stretford End to raise hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

But Lindelof and Zirkzee's efforts were saved either side of Antonee Robinson's cool finish to see Marco Silva's side progress without even needing to take their fifth kick. Fulham go into a home tie against Crystal Palace dreaming of that first-ever FA Cup win.

As it happened in the penalty shoot-out GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Fulham - Bruno Fernandes

GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Fulham – Raul Jimenez

GOAL! Man Utd 2-1 Fulham – Diogo Dalot

GOAL! Man Utd 2-2 Fulham – Sander Berge

GOAL! Man Utd 3-2 Fulham – Casemiro

GOAL! Man Utd 3-3 Fulham – Willian

SAVED! Man Utd 3-3 Fulham – Victor Lindelof

GOAL! Man Utd 3-4 Fulham – Antonee Robinson

SAVED! Man Utd 3-4 Fulham – Joshua Zirkzee

Amorim responds to 'naive' claim by Rooney

Speaking to the BBC, Ruben Amorim said that the goal is for Manchester United to win the Premier League.

But the club's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, doing punditry for the BBC, later responded, saying: "I think it's a little bit naive to say, 'We're looking to win the Premier League', because, from where they are now, they are a long way off that."

Asked in the press conference to respond to that accusation of naivety from Rooney, Amorim defended his comments.

"Being naive is to think that we are going to do this season or are going to be the best contender for the next season. I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I was a pundit when I finished my career. I know it is really easy.

"Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me but our goal as a club, the board, is winning the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and the legends of this club.

"We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment. And I am not naive. That is why I am here coaching Manchester United at 40 years old."

Image: Joshua Zirkzee is consoled by Ruben Amorim after his miss in the penalty shootout

What now for Man Utd?

The FA Cup salvaged something from the season for Erik ten Hag last time around with that memorable victory over Manchester City at Wembley. There will be no repeat after another bitterly frustrating afternoon for Manchester United supporters at Old Trafford.

After battling their way past Ipswich in midweek, they were second best for long periods against Fulham too. When Silva said that the visitors "took the responsibility" to make the game, it was a fair assessment. United sat deep and waited for the counter-attacks.

The players showed resolve just as they did against Ipswich but it was only Garnacho - dropped for this game after his reaction to being substituted on Wednesday - who got the fans off their seat. The build-up play was unconvincing throughout the 120 minutes.

United are still in the Europa League but there is little time to correct those issues before they face Real Sociedad on Thursday. Injuries are mounting, Harry Maguire forced off late on. "We will be competitive," said Amorim. It is the least United expect.

Player of the match: Bernd Leno

Leno's save from Obi in extra-time helped take the game to penalties and his subsequent stops in the shoot-out ensured that Fulham won it. His head coach praised the German afterwards. "Not just because he defended the penalties," said Silva.

"We waited a long time for him to come to our football club. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in my opinion. He has been showing that week in, week out and he showed that at Arsenal and Leverkusen too."