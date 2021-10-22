Man Utd vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Manchester United have injury doubts over Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Marcus Rashford ahead of the Premier League game with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The trio sustained knocks during the Champions League tie against Atalanta on Wednesday and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes they settle down before Sunday.

Anthony Martial has built up his fitness after returning unfit from international duty with France and is available, but centre-back Raphael Varane remains absent with a groin injury.

Curtis Jones should be back in contention for Liverpool but fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara will remain on the sidelines.

Jones missed last weekend's game against Watford and the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid with an injury sustained on England U21 duty. He took part in light training in midweek and the 20-year-old has continued to build up his fitness.

Thiago continues to nurse the calf problem that has kept him out for the past month and he may not be fit until after the next international break in November.

Man Utd vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Last time out...

Nev vs Carra - who can name most goalscorers?

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah's shot maps in the Premier League and Champions League this season

Opta stats

Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D6 L3), losing this exact fixture 4-2 last season.

Following their 4-2 win at Man Utd in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.

Manchester United shipped four goals in a home Premier League game for only the fifth time in last season's encounter with Liverpool, losing 4-2. The last team to score 4+ goals in consecutive top-flight visits to Man Utd was Burnley in 1961-62 (won 4-1) and 1962-63 (won 5-2).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League matches against 'United' teams (W18 D7) since losing 2-1 away to Manchester United in March 2018. Should they avoid defeat here, it would be the joint-longest unbeaten run against 'United' teams in the history of the Football League, matching Brentford's 26-game run between October 1998 and November 2000.

Manchester United are without a clean sheet in any of their last nine home league matches, their longest run without one since a run of 10 between September 1970 and February 1971. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have only picked up eight points from their last seven home Premier League matches (W2 D2 L3), winning twice as many points in their previous seven at Old Trafford (16 - W5 D1 L1).

Image: Paul Pogba in action last season against Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 league games, the longest current run in the top four tiers of English football (W13 D5). Away from home, the Reds have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Premier League games (17 in total), with only Man Utd last season having a longer such run in the competition (6).

In the Premier League, only Wayne Rooney (six goals) has scored more times for Manchester United against Liverpool than Marcus Rashford (four goals in eight appearances).

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored three goals in his two away games against Manchester United last season (2 in the FA Cup, 1 in the Premier League) - no Liverpool player has ever scored in three consecutive away games against Manchester United before.

Each of Roberto Firmino's last 10 Premier League goals for Liverpool have come away from home. In the competition's history, only three players have had longer such runs - Ryan Giggs (13 between 2001 and 2003), Harry Kane (13 in 2017) and Ole Gunnar Solskjær (11 in 2002).

With 26 shots and 31 chances created, Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in a higher share of his team's attempts this season than any other player in the Premier League (41% - 57/138). Nine of his chances created have been for Mason Greenwood, with no player setting up a teammate more so far this term.

