Man Utd 4-1 Real Sociedad (Agg 5-2): Bruno Fernandes hat-trick sends United into Europa League quarter-finals

Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick kept Manchester United’s season alive with a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Mikel Oyarzabal's early penalty gave Old Trafford a scare but two spot-kicks from Bruno Fernandes, one in each half, turned the tie around and La Real had no response once substitute Jon Aramburu was sent off for a foul on the impressive Patrick Dorgu.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick to put the tie beyond their Basque opponents before Diogo Dalot made it four on the night and 5-2 on aggregate in stoppage-time. Ruben Amorim's side will now face Lyon in the last eight with the prospect of European silverware moving closer.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (7), De Ligt (6), Heaven (6), Mazraoui (7), Dalot (7), Casemiro (7), Fernandes (9), Dorgu (9), Zirkzee (8), Hojlund (6), Garnacho (7).



Subs: Collyer (6), Eriksen (n/a).



Real Sociedad: Remiro (6), Elustondo (5), Zubeldia (5), Aguerd (6), Munoz (6), Marin (6), Zubimendi (6), Mendez (6), Becker (5), Oyarzabal (6), Kubo (7).



Subs: Barranetxea (5), Aramburu (3), Turrientes (6), Oskarsson (6), Traore (6).



Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes.

Big night for Amorim

In the week that United announced their plans for a new 100,000 capacity stadium, despite chief executive Omar Berrada stressing that there will be financial backing for Amorim regardless of European qualification, it felt like a lot was on the line.

The Portuguese coach has spoken of how this competition can give his players "more energy to finish the season in a different way" and there were signs of that in their performance. It was a higher tempo than much of what fans have witnessed this winter.

With Lyon up next, this competition offers an opportunity now. The prospect of missing out on Europe for only the second time since the ban on English clubs was lifted remains. But so too does the prize of a trophy - and Champions League football with it.

Team news - headlines Ayden Heaven came in for his first Manchester United start, while Martin Zubimendi returned to the Real Sociedad starting line-up.

Players step up for United

Fernandes was the player of the match because of his three goals, only his second hat-trick in a United shirt and a captain's performance yet again. But there were other candidates on a night when a number of players stepped up to deliver when it mattered.

Casemiro backed up his efforts against Arsenal, while Dorgu showed what a wing-back can bring to Amorim's system, terrorising Real Sociedad. The ex-Lecce player won the second penalty and was then brought down in the incident that reduced La Real to 10.

Joshua Zirkzee has endured some difficult days in a United shirt since his summer move from Bologna but this was a glimpse of what he can bring. His pass to Dorgu that led to Aramburu being sent off was perfectly weighted and he revelled in that No10 role.

Like Rasmus Hojlund, how Zirkzee would have loved a goal to mark the night. As for the Dane, who won Fernandes' first penalty when he might have finished himself, there was the chance for a hat-trick of his own. His wait goes on but he left the field a winner.

Fernandes praises Hojlund

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes speaking to TNT Sports:

"[Hojlund is] a striker. It's all about goals, he's going to be criticised for not scoring but in the dressing room, we want him to score as many as he can.

"He got the penalty for the first goal, for my third he took the defender with him. There are a lot of things he does which don't get seen from the outside world, but we see it.

"We see how much he wants to work and score, and I'm sure the goals will come."

Fernandes: No option but to win

"With the results, the performances, when you start getting a little bit more confident, it's a big thing in football and at this club - even more.

"It's all about winning at this club. We need to win games, and this competition, there's no other option.

"We have a long way to go still, but we're confident if we focus on every game we have ahead, we can win games."

Amorim: Bruno is a legend

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim heaped praise on skipper Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim speaking in the press conference:

"It's not just [what he brings to] the team, it's the club. We already spoke about Bruno a lot of times.

"We know that he's frustrated. We know that he wants to win so bad. Sometimes, when we're not playing well, he changes position and goes after the ball.

"Sometimes, he needs to trust a little bit more in his teammates to allow them to do their job and help him to play better.

"When we need him, he's always there. He can change position. He can bring the ball forward. He can score goals. He can make transitions like he showed today.

"In the last 10 minutes of the game, he can defend. He's a perfect captain for our team. We need to help him to win titles because he's a legend."

Dorgu's act of sportsmanship

United briefly thought they had won a third penalty of the night when the referee pointed to the spot following Hamari Traore's slide tackle on Dorgu. The decision was overturned, however, with Dorgu himself telling the official that Traore won the ball.

Asked in the press conference afterwards if he admired that sportsmanship by his player, Amorim joked: "It depends. It's the right thing to do. I'm quite proud of him. I cannot say if he's 0-0 or losing if I have the same response."

He added: "He did well. He did a great performance. He was improving during the game. He's learning a lot in that position. He has the physicality. He's clearly able to play in our league. It was a good game and a good action from Dorgu."