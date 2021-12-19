Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United Women 5

  • E Toone (8th minute, 79th minute)
  • K Zelem (13th minute pen)
  • L Staniforth (50th minute)
  • M Thomas (73rd minute)

Aston Villa Women 0

    Manchester United Women 5-0 Aston Villa Women: Ella Toone at the double in rout

    Match report as Ella Toone sores two goals, with Katie Zelem, Lucy Staniforth and Martha Thomas also on target as Manchester United move up to third in the WSL table; Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all had their weekend games postponed due to Covid-19

    By PA Media

    Sunday 19 December 2021 14:30, UK

    Man Utd celebrate their fourth goal in the WSL victory over Aston Villa
    Image: Man Utd celebrate their fourth goal in the WSL victory over Aston Villa

    Manchester United thumped Aston Villa 5-0 on Sunday in their last Women's Super League game of 2021 to take advantage of postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks and rise to third in the table ahead of the Christmas break.

    Leaders Arsenal's game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea's clash with West Ham United and Manchester City's meeting with Reading were postponed due to the virus.

    United took advantage as Ella Toone notched two goals to add to a penalty from Katie Zelem and second-half strikes from Lucy Staniforth and Martha Thomas, lifting the Reds to third on 18 points, seven behind Arsenal and three adrift of Chelsea.

    Bottom side Leicester City take on second-bottom Birmingham City later on Sunday and Tottenham Hotspur play Everton.

      United travel to West Ham on January 9 (6.45pm), while Villa host Everton on January 8 (12.30pm).

