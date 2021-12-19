Manchester United Women 5-0 Aston Villa Women: Ella Toone at the double in rout

Manchester United thumped Aston Villa 5-0 on Sunday in their last Women's Super League game of 2021 to take advantage of postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks and rise to third in the table ahead of the Christmas break.

Leaders Arsenal's game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea's clash with West Ham United and Manchester City's meeting with Reading were postponed due to the virus.

United took advantage as Ella Toone notched two goals to add to a penalty from Katie Zelem and second-half strikes from Lucy Staniforth and Martha Thomas, lifting the Reds to third on 18 points, seven behind Arsenal and three adrift of Chelsea.

Bottom side Leicester City take on second-bottom Birmingham City later on Sunday and Tottenham Hotspur play Everton.

United travel to West Ham on January 9 (6.45pm), while Villa host Everton on January 8 (12.30pm).