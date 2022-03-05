Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United Women vs Leicester City Women. Women's Super League.

Leigh Sports Village.

Manchester United Women 4

  • M Thomas (17th minute)
  • A Russo (30th minute)
  • K Zelem (59th minute, 63rd minute)

Leicester City Women 0

    Man Utd 4-0 Leicester: Katie Zelem scores direct from two corners as hosts go third in WSL table

    Match report as Manchester United beat Leicester 4-0 in the WSL; Katie Zelem stuns visitors by scoring direct from two corners in second half; Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo both scored in first period; Man Utd move up to third in WSL, while Leicester remain 11th

    Saturday 5 March 2022 15:20, UK

    LEIGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Katie Zelem of Manchester United celebrates with Diane Caldwell and teammates after scoring their side&#39;s fourth goal directly from a corner during the Barclays FA Women&#39;s Super League match between Manchester United Women and Leicester City Women at Leigh Sports Village on March 05, 2022 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Image: Katie Zelem (centre) celebrates after scoring Man Utd's fourth goal directly from a corner

    Katie Zelem remarkably scored direct from a corner on two occasions as Manchester United cruised to a 4-0 win over Leicester in the Women's Super League.

    United went into the game having not won since January but they were in utter control from start to finish at Leigh Sports Village to secure the three points and move above Tottenham into third place in the table, while Leicester stay 11th.

    The game will be remembered for Zelem's almost identical second-half goals, both of which saw her high, inswinging corners from the left fly over everyone before dropping inside the far post.

    Incredibly, the midfielder had done the same thing in United's previous game - a 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City - but Leicester were powerless to stop her set-piece prowess, despite the warning.

    Before Zelem stole the show, United had powered their way to a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to strikes from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo.

    Marc Skinner's side were having joy down the right wing, and their opening goal came after the ball was pulled back from that side for Thomas, who swept it into the far corner (16).

    Martha Thomas of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Ella Toone after scoring their side&#39;s first goal during the Barclays FA Women&#39;s Super League match between Manchester United Women and Leicester City Women at Leigh Sports Village on March 05, 2022 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Image: Martha Thomas (left) combined with Ella Toone to open the scoring for Man Utd

    Thomas should have scored again when she volleyed wide of an empty net after Leah Galton's flick-on, but Russo then doubled United's advantage on the half-hour mark when she headed in Toone's cross from the right.

    Russo and Galton saw efforts from the edge of the area fly just over Demi Lambourne's goal, while Leicester were unable to lay a glove on their hosts.

    The one-way traffic continued in the second half, with Zelem's two goals ending the game as a contest, before Russo - plus substitute Martha Harris - saw their attempts well blocked.

    A bright cameo from Ivana Ferreira Fuso almost saw her rewarded with a goal when she cut in from the left and shot narrowly over, but the result was already in hand for United as they returned to winning ways.

    What's next?

    Manchester United travel to Reading in the WSL next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick off 11.30am.

    Reading Women
    Manchester United Women

    Saturday 12th March 11:00am Kick off 11:30am

    Meanwhile, Leicester face a trip to Everton later that day, also in the WSL.

