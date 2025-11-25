Marseille 2-1 Newcastle: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice to end Toon Champions League winning run

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in four minutes as Marseille completed a Champions League turnaround to beat Newcastle 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

Newcastle opened the scoring after just six minutes when Harvey Barnes netted his fourth goal in the competition. It was part of a rampant start for the away side, who had just moments prior seen Malick Thiaw's header cleared off the line by former Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, bursting out of the blocks in the second half, Aubameyang latched onto Darryl Bakola's through pass, making an on-rushing Nick Pope look comical as he took a touch past him and curled home despite the hopeful distance and the tight angle.

Player ratings: Newcastle: Pope (3), Murphy (4), Schar (5), Burn (4), Livramento (5), Guimaraes (5), Tonali (4), Willock (4), Barnes (7), Gordon (6)



Subs: Hall (6), Miley (6), Elanga (6), Ramsey (6), Woltemade (6)

In a flash, the 36-year-old Aubameyang who doesn't seem to have lost much of his pace, ghosted into the area to tap home Timothy Weah's cross to complete the turnaround.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea man's 19th and 20th Champions League goals denied Newcastle a fourth straight Champions League win and the chance to climb to fourth.

Image: Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle the lead after six minutes

Aubameyang has enjoyed a renaissance in Marseille, with his brace taking him to 16 goal contributions for the season in 16 games. Marseille also ended a 15-year wait for a win over English opposition with their last victory coming in 2010 against Chelsea.

In failing to build on their momentum after an impressive display over Manchester City in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's side risk dropping out of the top eight after Wednesday's action. Defeat compounds Newcastle's issues on the road as the Magpies have just one win in their last eight away from home.

Aubameyang: Even if I'm 36, I'm enjoying myself

Aubameyang, who netted his 400th career goal during Marseille's win over Nice in Ligue last weekend, says despite his age, he's still enjoying his football.

"I'm very happy to be here in this club, to enjoy moments like tonight," he told TNT Sports.

"It was a great game, we started a bit sloppy. But I think we reacted well, and it was important to win today.

After scoring his 400th career goal at the weekend: "A lot, hopefully a lot [more]. I feel great, even if I'm 36, but I'm enjoying myself. When you leave these types of games, you want to play and score more.

"I think it was very. very important [to win], especially at home, for the fans and for us. I think if we want to go through, obviously, we need to win games, so it was very important."

Howe: Start of second half cost us

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to TNT Sports:

"I thought the effort was good. I think the start of the second half, obviously, was a big one for us - 15 minutes at the start of the second half, I thought, cost us.

"I thought we handled the atmosphere really well in the first half and even towards the end of the game, I felt there were chances for us to score

"I think the goal straight away, near enough, after half-time, changes the whole feeling around the stadium and the game itself.

"It was just a lapse of concentration from our perspective, I think. Then we didn't maybe react well enough to that. We conceded the second and from there it was difficult."

Story of the match in stats...