Middlesbrough 3-4 Leeds United: Crysencio Summerville double helps Daniel Farke's men to victory in six-goal thriller

Middlesbrough vs Leeds United. Sky Bet Championship.
Riverside StadiumAttendance29,333.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United; two goals from Crysencio Summerville and one each from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto help Daniel Farke's side keep their Premier League promotion hopes alive
Monday 22 April 2024 22:07, UK
Leeds maintained their automatic promotion charge with a thrilling 4-3 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
Had Leeds lost, the door would have opened for Leicester to seal promotion on Tuesday night with a win against Southampton at the King Power Stadium. Their victory, however, means that cannot happen and the champagne is on ice.
Isaiah Jones put Michael Carrick's Boro in front inside 10 minutes, but a Crysencio Summerville penalty and Patrick Bamford's ninth goal of the season turned the game in Leeds' favour shortly afterwards.
The in-form Emmanuel Latte Lath then buried an equaliser on the half-hour, before Willy Gnonto swept home to make it 3-2 to Leeds at the break, despite replays showing the Italian had strayed offside before doing so.
Leeds sat back early in the second half, yet still managed to extend their lead when Summerville curled home a sumptuous second, which established a two-goal cushion for the first time.
Latte Lath's brilliant looping header set up a tense finale, but Boro were not able to force another equaliser that would have denied Leeds three vital points.
Leeds move back up to second, one point behind leaders Leicester and one ahead of Ipswich in third, while Middlesbrough's faint play-off hopes end as they stay ninth, nine points off the top six with only two games left to play.
More to follow...
Leeds are back in action at 8pm on Friday April 26, when they travel to Loftus Road to take on QPR, live on Sky Sports Football.
Middlesbrough return at 3pm the following day, Saturday April 27, when they take on Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.
You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...