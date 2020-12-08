Midtjylland vs Liverpool preview: Team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Midtjylland vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make a number of changes as he rests key players for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland.

He could hand a debut to highly-rated 18-year-old centre-back Billy Koumetio and first European appearances to Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain in midfield.

Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota are likely to come in up front but Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to keep his place in goal after back-to-back clean sheets deputising for the injured Alisson Becker.

Klopp will have none of the players currently injured - Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson Becker, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez - available for the game, while those who featured in Sunday's victory over Wolves have only completed recovery sessions so far.

Midtjylland have a clean bill of health as they welcome Liverpool.

Klopp: We're Liverpool, we want to win

Image: Klopp takes his side to Denmark without the need for a result

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

"Our Champions League squad was really already very young, we have had four, five, six players involved in the squad so far and yes they will travel and then we will make decisions.

"The analysis is not finalised yet and they will all play a part in my thinking. It is the first time we don't have to get a result in the last match of the group stage and so we have to consider the general situation, that's clear, but we have to consider we are Liverpool and we want to win the game.

"All these things will lead to a line-up."

Who needs what?

0:30 Frank Lampard has played down Jurgen Klopp's recent comments that Chelsea are favourites to win the Premier League title this season

Liverpool have already qualified for the last 16 as group winners, while Midtjylland are destined to finish rock bottom of the group.

How to follow

Follow Midtjylland vs Liverpool with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Opta stats

The only previous meeting between FC Midtyjlland and Liverpool was won 2-0 by Jürgen Klopp's side, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah earlier in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

Liverpool have won each of their previous three games against Danish opponents in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, scoring eight goals in total and keeping a clean sheet in each game.

Since beating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016 (2-1), FC Midtyjlland have lost their two games against English opponents in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) - 1-5 v Manchester United and 0-2 v Liverpool.

Liverpool have finished top of their Champions League group for the third time in the last four seasons - victory here will see them win as many as five matches in a single Champions League group stage for the first time in the competition.

Liverpool have won their final Champions League group stage game in each of the last three campaigns, scoring 10 goals and conceding none in this run.

FC Midtyjlland remain winless so far in their maiden Champions League campaign (D1 L4), though they picked up their first point in the competition at Atalanta last time out.

Pitch to Post Weekend Review podcast

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

Arsenal's derby defeat means they sit 11 points behind Tottenham with just over a quarter of the season gone. Has the gulf in north London ever been this large?

Jasper Taylor is joined by Dharmesh Sheth and Gerard Brand to discuss Spurs' continued fine form, as well as assessing Arsenal's lack of creativity as we ask: was Mikel Arteta expecting the Gunners to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer? And did he oust Mesut Ozil too early?

Sky Sports' digital journalist Oliver Yew also joins the show to give his first-hand experience of fans returning to stadiums, and Kaveh Solhekol is on the Regional Review to talk all things West Ham.

And in part four, we discuss Sheffield United's woes as they prop up the table following the worst-ever start by any club to a Premier League campaign.