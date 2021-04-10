Millwall 0-3 Swansea: Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe keep Swans' promotion charge on track

Swansea ended a miserable run of four straight defeats without scoring and got their promotion charge back on track with a 3-0 win over Millwall.

Andre Ayew scored the Swans' first goal since March 13 when he struck on the stroke of half-time (45+1), and Jamal Lowe made it two after the break, ending a 17-game dry spell of his own (76).

The forward then thumped in a second nine minutes later, to put the seal on a much-needed, confidence-boosting win for Steve Cooper's men (85).

Image: Jamal Lowe's two strikes sealed victory for Steve Cooper's men

Victory for Swansea means they move above Brentford into third ahead of the remainder of Saturday's action and also ensures Norwich cannot achieve automatic promotion this afternoon, even if they beat Derby at Pride Park.

Millwall's three-game winning streak comes to an end, but they stay ninth, eight points outside the play-off places, with five games left to play.

How a ruthless Swansea got back to winning ways

With Millwall on a run of three straight wins and Swansea on a run of four straight defeats, it seemed as though the narrative of the game was set before the first ball had even been kicked.

Image: Andre Ayew's first0half strike ended a run of four games without scoring for Swansea

As the visitors grew into the game, their hosts kept their shape well and forced them back towards their own half, though there were several occasions when long balls forward were almost put to good use by Lowe after his runs in behind weren't tracked.

Then, in first-half stoppage-time, Ayew ended the Swans' miserable barren run in front of goal, as they finished the half with a flourish, setting himself up and brilliantly arrowing in after being located by Conor Hourihane on the edge of the box.

Within minutes of the restart, the Lions went close to equalising when Jake Cooper's towering header came back off the post with Freddie Woodman beaten and they later had a questionable penalty shout turned down after Ryan Manning was caught by Murray Wallace.

As the final whistle approached, Swansea's lead remained narrow, but they made up for the creativity they had been lacking in recent weeks when Lowe doubled the lead and set them on course for victory with a smart finish after he raced onto Wayne Routledge through ball.

And the former Wigan man rounded off a welcome victory by shifting the ball onto his right after Ayew's pass into his feet and thumping in a third shortly afterwards, ensuring the promotion push got back on track in style.

Man of the match - Jamal Lowe

Sky Sports' Don Goodman:

"I had already given it to him before the two goals but I'm so pleased for him. He has been subjected to online abuse and has had a barren spell in front of goal. He could've let his head drop after missing a few chances in the first half but he didn't and he deserves so much credit for that performance."

What's next?

Swansea are next in action at 6pm on Tuesday, April 13 when they travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday, while Millwall travel to the Brentford Community Stadium to take on Brentford at 3pm on Saturday, April 17.