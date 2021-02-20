Millwall 0-0 Wycombe: Lions extend unbeaten run

Millwall extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to eight games after a 0-0 draw with Wycombe at The Den.

Gary Rowett's side came closest to taking all three points through Scott Malone's second-half strike but David Stockdale, back in the Wycombe goal after an emergency loan at Stevenage, ensured it ended goalless.

The hosts created the first chance of the match after 11 minutes when the marauding Mahlon Romeo switched onto his left foot and fired low and hard at Stockdale before Jed Wallace blasted the follow-up over the bar from an offside position.

Neither side managed to take control of the game or threaten the goalkeepers until Ben Thompson caught hold of an awkward volley but failed to keep it down.

Image: Millwall and Wycombe played out a goalless draw

The Chairboys registered their first attempt in the 36th minute when Daryl Horgan fired at Bartosz Białkowski's top corner but the Polish stopper was untroubled and beat the ball away.

Rowett's side did not look like a team that had won their last three league matches as Mason Bennett wrangled his way through the Wycombe defence but the angle was not quite right for him and resulted in another cumbersome effort.

Three minutes after the break, Romeo made another one of his impressive forward runs and clipped it into the box for Bennett who ended up in a heap on the floor, allowing Stockdale to collect easily.

Stockdale was called into action again moments later when Malone found himself in space on the left flank and let fly from 16 yards but the former Fulham man reached out a strong hand to keep it out.

There was a long delay for Wycombe skipper Anthony Stewart to receive treatment around the hour mark but he was passed fit to continue.

The Chairboys were convinced they should have a penalty when Fred Onyedinma got goalside of Alex Pearce and went to ground but the appeals were waved away as it looked destined to end goalless.

Still Millwall searched for an equaliser and might have found one with three minutes remaining but Stockdale was waiting at his near post to gather up Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's flicked header.

The draw leaves Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys rooted to the bottom of the table while Milwall continue their assault on the top half, with a trip to strugglers Luton Town next on the agenda.

What the managers said...

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "We are missing key players at the moment but we've got to muddle through. Our last few games have been heavily physical and it's been difficult to break free in those. It's up to our forward players to play with quality and composure and if you don't do that then you have to settle for a point.

"In terms of passing the ball I think we actually did that better than we did against Birmingham and we had most of the control. I don't think Wycombe really troubled us too much but our quality in the final third wasn't good enough today. We huffed and puffed but we couldn't convert anything into a chance or an opportunity on goal."

Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth: "We could always do with three points. The boys were hard done by in midweek but a clean sheet away from home at Millwall and if we were offered that at the start of the season we'd have took it. Neither team really got the ball down and played and Millwall paid us a huge amount of respect by playing five at the back so they were very difficult to break down.

"This game won't live long in the memory but if we can win against Reading, it becomes a fantastic result for us. There's still plenty of games to go and it's still in our hands so that's good. There's plenty of games left for us to stay up and if we keep playing the way we have done in the last three games we will have a right go."