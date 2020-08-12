Motherwell 2-2 Livingston: Visitors equalise twice to grab first point of season

Alan Forrest netted his first goal for Livingston to earn a 2-2 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park.

David Turnbull and Allan Campbell both put Motherwell in front in the first half either side of a Lyndon Dykes penalty following a Ricki Lamie handball.

The home side had chances to extend their lead but Livingston were rewarded for their enterprise when Forrest scored from close range in the 69th minute. It was a first Scottish Premiership point of the season for both sides.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson handed Jordan White his first start and moved Christopher Long out right to the place vacated by the dropped Jake Hastie.

Livingston manager Gary Holt had threatened major changes following their 4-1 home defeat by Hibernian but he restricted them to two as Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Forrest replaced Nicky Devlin and Efe Ambrose.

Motherwell survived an early scare when Campbell blocked well from Craig Sibbald and Turnbull netted their first goal of the season in the eighth minute.

The midfielder took a smart touch after receiving the ball from Sherwin Seedorf on the 18-yard line, and fired into the bottom corner for his first goal since undergoing knee surgery.

The lead only lasted two minutes. Former Livi defender Lamie was penalised for a handball as he jumped with Dykes and the striker drilled his spot-kick down the middle.

Image: Allan Campbell celebrates Motherwell's second of the game

The visitors lost Ciaron Brown to injury as Ambrose came on but they were in the ascendancy after their equaliser.

They claimed for another penalty for a Bevis Mugabi pull on Dykes and got plenty of men and balls forward. Forrest almost set up Scott Robinson with great wing play and Dykes stabbed straight at Trevor Carson after holding off Declan Gallagher.

However, Motherwell regained the lead in the 35th minute after Long drove towards goal and the ball broke kindly for Campbell, who fired just inside the far post.

Livi came close to an equaliser before the break when Sibbald's shot was deflected just wide after an intricate passing move.

The hosts had a penalty let-off when Lamie sent Forrest sprawling, getting enough of the ball to satisfy referee Colin Steven.

Carson saved from Sibbald after a corner found the midfielder 20 yards out but Motherwell were threatening to put the game out of reach. White and Mugabi came close from Turnbull deliveries and Jon Guthrie cleared off the line after Seedorf had lobbed Robby McCrorie following a long ball.

The visitors levelled again though. Sibbald drove the ball into the goalmouth after a one-two with Scott Pittman and Carson could only palm it into the path of Forrest, who tapped home.

The visitors were soon on the attack again and Dykes outmuscled Mugabi and collected a return pass from Pittman but Carson got down to save .

Both sides went for the winner but neither could fashion a clear chance in the final stages.

What's next?

Motherwell now go to Hibernian at 5.30 pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, while Livingston host Rangers on Sunday at 4.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football.