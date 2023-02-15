 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Motherwell vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.

Fir Park.

Motherwell 2

  • K van Veen (8th minute)
  • M Johnston (19th minute)

St Mirren 1

  • R Strain (24th minute)

free_kick_won icon

Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Dan Casey (Motherwell).

yellow_card icon

Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Dan Casey (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Obika.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie replaces Alexandros Gogic.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

corner icon

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by James Furlong.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Strain.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tony Watt.

start icon

Second Half begins Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Sean Goss (Motherwell).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Dan Casey (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Strain.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Thierry Small (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Thierry Small (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Strain.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Max Johnston (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

yellow_card icon

Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jonathan Obika (Motherwell).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Mirren. Thierry Small replaces Scott Tanser because of an injury.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Tony Watt (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

goal icon

Goal! Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keanu Baccus.

offside icon

Offside, Motherwell. Max Johnston tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Tanser.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. James Furlong (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Johnston.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

goal icon

Goal! Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 0. Max Johnston (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sean Goss.

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

free_kick_won icon

Calum Butcher (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

goal icon

Goal! Motherwell 1, St. Mirren 0. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

free_kick_won icon

Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.