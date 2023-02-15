65' Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

64' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

63' Delay in match because of an injury Dan Casey (Motherwell).

62' Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

62' Foul by Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren).

62' Dan Casey (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

61' Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

60' Foul by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

60' Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

59' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Obika.

57' Substitution, St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie replaces Alexandros Gogic.

55' Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

55' Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

54' Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by James Furlong.

53' Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Strain.

52' Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

52' Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49' Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

49' Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

46' Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tony Watt.

Second Half begins Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.

45'+5' First Half ends, Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1.

45' Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).

45' Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

44' Delay in match because of an injury Sean Goss (Motherwell).

43' Attempt saved. Dan Casey (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

42' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Strain.

42' Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

42' Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

41' Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

41' James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Attempt blocked. Thierry Small (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

40' Attempt blocked. Thierry Small (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Strain.

37' Foul by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

37' Max Johnston (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

35' Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Jonathan Obika (Motherwell).

33' Attempt missed. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

31' Foul by Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren).

31' Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Substitution, St. Mirren. Thierry Small replaces Scott Tanser because of an injury.

31' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30' Delay in match because of an injury Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

28' Tony Watt (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

24' Goal! Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keanu Baccus.

23' Offside, Motherwell. Max Johnston tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

23' Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Tanser.

20' Attempt saved. James Furlong (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Johnston.

20' Foul by Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren).

20' Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19' Goal! Motherwell 2, St. Mirren 0. Max Johnston (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sean Goss.

18' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17' Delay in match because of an injury Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

17' Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

17' Calum Butcher (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

8' Goal! Motherwell 1, St. Mirren 0. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

4' Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

2' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

First Half begins.