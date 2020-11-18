Northern Ireland vs Romania preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Northern Ireland vs Romania in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Captain Steven Davis, Kyle Lafferty (both personal reasons), Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson (both injured) have all pulled out of Wednesday's clash.
Ian Baraclough made eight changes against Austria following the play-off defeat by Slovakia, and is likely to ring the changes again.
For Romania, Vlad Chiriches and Mihai Balasa are injured, goalkeeper Valentin Cojocaru has Covid-19 and Nicusor Bancu is also out.
How to follow
Watch Northern Ireland vs Romania live on Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; Follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Since winning each of their first three clashes with Romania between 1984 and 1994, Northern Ireland have failed to win any of the most recent four (D2 L2).
- Northern Ireland remain unbeaten on home soil against Romania (W2 D1), with this the first such clash since June 2015, when the sides drew 0-0 in a Euro 2016 qualifier. Indeed, only against Albania (four games) have Northern Ireland played host more often than Romania without ever suffering defeat.
- Northern Ireland are winless in five games at home (D1 L4), suffering defeats in each of their last three. The Green and White Army last endured a longer run of losses in their own country back in August 2000 under Lawrie McMenemy (2) and Sammy McIlroy (2).
- Northern Ireland have scored five goals in their nine UEFA Nations League matches to date, never winning or scoring more than once in a single match (D1 L8).
- Northern Ireland have lost each of their four home games in the UEFA Nations League, conceding 10 goals in the process.
- Romania have won three of their five away games in the UEFA Nations League (D1 L1), although lost on their last such match versus Norway in October.
- Romania are looking to win consecutive matches for the first time since September-October 2019 when they secured victories over Malta (1-0) and Faroe Islands (3-0).
- Ian Baraclough has suffered a defeat in each of his three home games in charge of Northern Ireland, as many as Michael O'Neil during his final nine matches. However, it did take his predecessor until his sixth match to record his first home victory (1-0 v Russia in August 2013).