Northern Ireland vs Romania preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Northern Ireland vs Romania in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Captain Steven Davis, Kyle Lafferty (both personal reasons), Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson (both injured) have all pulled out of Wednesday's clash.

Ian Baraclough made eight changes against Austria following the play-off defeat by Slovakia, and is likely to ring the changes again.

For Romania, Vlad Chiriches and Mihai Balasa are injured, goalkeeper Valentin Cojocaru has Covid-19 and Nicusor Bancu is also out.

How to follow

Watch Northern Ireland vs Romania live on Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; Follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

