Slovakia vs Scotland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Slovakia vs Scotland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will make changes for Sunday's Nations League clash with Slovakia, but their Euro 2020 celebrations will have no bearing on his selection. The squad enjoyed their achievement together after beating Serbia on penalties in Thursday's play-off.

When asked if he would make more changes than normal, Clarke said: "The short answer is yes. The long answer probably takes in the fact the celebrations wouldn't have anything to do with it. It was a good celebration but it wasn't crazy, it wasn't silly and over the top.

"It was a physically draining game but emotionally also very, very draining for the players who were out on the pitch.

"I will give them another 24 hours and speak to three or four players who I have maybe got a doubt about going again after such a tough game, and then I will come up with a team selection that hopefully gets us another three points.

"Lyndon Dykes is suspended and we have one or two knocks and niggles. Andy Robertson will be the most doubtful."

Slovakia were also play-off winners, beating Northern Ireland 2-1 in extra-time, and midfielder Marek Hamsik is set to make his 125th international appearance.

How to follow

Slovakia vs Scotland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 1.30pm; Kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game goals in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

