Serie A round-up: Napoli slip leaves Juventus on the brink of another title

Nikola Maksimovic and Dries Mertens react after Napoli's draw

Juventus need one more point to clinch the Serie A title next week after second-placed Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Genoa.

It was another setback for Carlo Ancelotti's side after their midweek loss to Empoli as they failed to see off opponents who had Stefano Sturaro sent off in the 28th minute.

Dries Mertens fired Napoli in front after 34 minutes but Genoa responded with Koray Gunter heading against the bar before Darko Lazovic equalised in first

half added time.

Atlanta earned the point they needed to leapfrog AC Milan into fourth place as they held out for a goalless draw at third-placed Inter Milan.

Making his first start at the San Siro in six weeks after controversy over the club captaincy, Mauro Icardi had the best chance but prodded a poor shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Lazio lost further ground in their quest to ensure European qualification for next season as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Sassuolo.

Ciro Immobile's controversial 53rd minute penalty put the hosts in front but Rogerio deflected home an equaliser and substitute Domenico Berardi looked to have won it with an 87th minute strike.

But Lazio still had to time to hit back and Senad Lulic rescued a potentially crucial point with an equaliser deep into added time, following a short corner.

Frosinone stepped up their unlikely battle for survival as they claimed their second straight win with a 1-0 triumph at Fiorentina.

The Viola almost won it in the 81st minute when Federico Chiesa hit the woodwork but three minutes later Frosinone substitute Daniel Ciofani fired home from the edge of the box.

Rodrigo de Paul scored twice as 10-man Udinese eased their relegation fears and plunged Empoli further into trouble with a 3-2 home win.

Empoli twice led through Francesco Caputo and Rade Krunic but de Paul's goals twice pulled Udinese level, including his second from the penalty spot.

Rolando Mandragora grabbed Udinese's third in first half added time and the hosts held on despite the 63rd minute dismissal of Marvin Zeegelaar.

Cagliari beat SPAL 2-1 with goals from Paolo Farago and Leonardo Pavoletti, after a Mirko Antenucci penalty had brought the visitors level.