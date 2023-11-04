Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: Anthony Gordon's second-half strike ends Gunners' unbeaten start to Premier League season

Arsenal missed the chance to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City as their unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday Night Football.

Anthony Gordon's controversial goal in the 64th minute, which was subject to a four-minute VAR check, proved the difference in a fiery clash between two teams who finished in the top four last term.

Despite a lack of first-half goalmouth action, temperatures reached boiling point before the break when Kai Havertz was booked for a reckless lunge on Sean Longstaff before Bruno Guimaraes was perhaps fortunate not to see red for an off-the-ball forearm on Jorginho.

Image: Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring in the second half to give Newcastle the lead against Arsenal

The match settled down in the second half and despite some relentless late pressure from Arsenal, Gordon's goal from Newcastle's first shot on target gave Eddie Howe's side a memorable win to move them up to sixth in the table and extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

As for Arsenal, it was a missed opportunity for Mikel Arteta's team who failed to join Man City at the Premier League summit following the champions' 6-1 victory over Bournemouth earlier in the day. The Gunners are third, two points behind north London rivals Tottenham who can move further clear when they face Chelsea on Monday Night Football.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (7), Schar (7), Lascelles (7), Burn (6), Guimaraes (5), Longstaff (7), Joelinton (7), Almiron (6), Wilson (6), Gordon (7).



Subs: Livramento (7), Willock (7), Murphy (6), Ritchie (n/a).



Arsenal: Raya (6), White (6), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Tomiyasu (6), Rice (6), Jorginho (6), Havertz (5), Saka (6), Nketiah (5), Martinelli (7).



Subs: Zinchenko (6), Vieira (n/a), Trossard (n/a).



Player of the match: Anthony Gordon.

The game's big talking points

How Newcastle secured hard-fought win

After a scrappy opening 15 minutes, Arsenal - without their influential playmaker Martin Odegaard who was unfit - began to build momentum, but after forcing a series of corners had only Jorginho's skied volley and William Saliba's wayward header to show for their efforts.

Newcastle had barely threatened before Callum Wilson blazed Dan Burns' knockdown over the crossbar from in front of goal in the 29th minute.

An intense physical first half was low on quality and littered with full-blooded challenges, one of which raised the home fans to fever pitch as Havertz's late lunge sent Longstaff sprawling. That sparked a players' melee that took referee Stuart Atwell some time to control, with Havertz, Longstaff and Gordon eventually shown yellow cards.

Furious Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall made clear to the Arsenal bench what he thought of Havertz's mistimed challenge. A third Newcastle player, Fabian Schar, was booked soon after to the wrath of Magpies fans.

Arsenal threatened to on the stroke of half-time, but Gabriel Martinelli's fierce drive was comfortably held by Nick Pope.

Team news Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe named the same side that started last weekend's 2-2 draw at Wolves in the Premier League. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made three changes to the team that began the 5-0 win over Sheffield United last time out. Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jorginho replaced Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith Rowe. Martin Odegaard was not fit enough to be included in the matchday squad despite being a scoring substitute during Wednesday's defeat at West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Gordon lifted the home fans soon after the restart as he ran across the edge of Arsenal's box looking to make space for a shot, but he was crowded out.

Declan Rice became more influential for the Gunners and he headed wide before Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 64th minute.

Both substitutes had hand in the goal soon after entering the action as Jacob Murphy's shot span wide and was kept in play by Joe Willock, whose cross was headed down by Joelinton for Gordon to turn home.

There then followed a lengthy delay - four minutes and six seconds to be precise - before the goal was confirmed as VAR checked whether the ball had gone out of play before Willock's cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and if Gordon had been offside.

Newcastle were dealt an injury blow when Murphy popped the same shoulder which had kept him of recent games and was replaced by Matt Ritchie.

The Gunners probed for an equaliser but their front line continued to misfire, creating no further chances on a disappointing afternoon for the north Londoners.

Newcastle are on the hunt for revenge when they travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, kick-off 5.45pm. Eddie Howe then revisits his old side Bournemouth in the Premier League next Saturday live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm.

Arsenal host Sevilla in the Champions League looking to move a step closer to the knockout stage on Wednesday, kick-off 8pm. The Gunners then welcome Burnley to north London on November 11, kick-off 3pm.