Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa: Jamaal Lascelles' 94th-minute header rescues point for Magpies

Jamaal Lascelles' stoppage-time header saw Newcastle snatch a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at St James' Park.

Ciaran Clark's 86th-minute own goal had appeared to have given Villa all three points, until the Newcastle captain's 94th-minute header rescued a point for Steve Bruce's side.

As a result, the hosts stay 16th in the table, although they are now two points clear of the drop zone, while Dean Smith's side remain in ninth place.

How Newcastle rescued a dramatic point against Villa

Newcastle were in desperate need of a morale-boosting win having gone four league games without a victory, a run that had seen them fall to within a point of the bottom three at just the wrong time of the season.

Villa, menwnhile, were once again without their influential captain Jack Grealish, who was missing due to illness, as the visitors looked to improve on a record of just four wins in 21 matches when the England international was absent.

However, both sides could have done with a player of Grealish's imagination in a lacklustre first half that was cagey and tight, and lacking in any meaningful attacking play.

Image: Aston Villa celebrate after Ollie Watkins' header was deflected into the net by Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark

The only occasion either goalkeeper was called into action before half-time was when Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi - on for the injured Bertrand Traore - exchanged passes on the right-hand side of the box, before the former stung Martin Dubravka's palms with a fiercely struck drive.

The second period, though, followed a similar pattern to the first as Villa pushed for the breakthrough, with Ezri Konsa going close with a glancing header, while Newcastle largely looked to catch their opponents on the break.

Team news Newcastle made one change to the side who dug in for a 0-0 draw at West Brom last Sunday, with Jeff Hendrick replaced by Dwight Gayle.



Meanwhile, teenager Jacob Ramsey was back in the Aston Villa starting line-up, coming in for Morgan Sanson in the midfield.

Matt Targett inadvertently headed Isaac Hayden's centre goalwards, before Joelinton failed to pick out a team-mate in the six-yard box after making space for himself in the box with a smart turn.

Jacob Murphy came desperately close to opening the scoring with seven minutes to go, but having twisted and turned to earn him some space in the box, the substitute crashed his effort against the bar as the game appeared destined to end goalless.

But there was late, late drama in the north east as first Ollie Watkins got a head on to Targett's inviting left-wing cross, with the ball somehow ending up in the net via a huge deflection off Clark, who was credited with an own goal.

Just as Villa thought they had done enough to earn the win, though, Lascelles met Murphy's cross with a powerful header in the fourth minute of stoppage time to score a goal that could prove vital come the end of the campaign.

86 - This is only the third instance in Premier League history of a team scoring first in a game as late as the 86th minute in an away game and not going on to win, after Birmingham vs West Brom in October 2002 and Leicester vs Watford in June 2020. Slip. pic.twitter.com/91u0aRvG70 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2021

Toon struggles continue - Opta stats

Newcastle have won just two of their last 17 Premier League matches (D5 L10), drawing three in a row for the first time since August 2011).

Only Sheffield United (22) have failed to score in the first half of more Premier League games this season than Newcastle United (21).

Ciaran Clark became the first player to score an own goal for a team they've previously played for in the Premier League since Pablo Zabaleta in April 2018 for West Ham against Manchester City.

In the last four seasons, the two teams represented by Callum Wilson - Bournemouth (Aug 2017 - July 2020) and Newcastle (Sept 2020 - ) - have failed to win in 24 of the 28 Premier League he has missed for them during his time at those clubs in this period (W4 D5 L19), with the Magpies failing in all seven this season (D3 L4).

Only Crystal Palace (13) have conceded more Premier League goals in the last 15 minutes of games this season than Newcastle (12).

Man of the Match - Matt Targett

While Villa's improvement on the whole has been massive this season, no player has come on quite as much as full-back Matt Targett and he showed that again at St James' Park.

Dogged in the tackle, Targett was rarely troubled by Newcastle's forwards and offered an outlet going forward all the time. It's a shame his teammates failed to get on the end of any of his balls into the box.

What's next?

