Newcastle vs Aston Villa LIVE!

NEWCASTLE 0-0 ASTON VILLASky Sports News' Gabriel Agbonlahor:"Newcastle have had some decent opportunities, but they have not found the vision for the right pass. Joelinton has got into two lovely positions, but the ball was on to put Fraser in each time, but he did not see it, he takes an extra touch and gets tackled."Villa have been quite poor, lacking intensity, that quick forward pass that you expect from the likes of Barkley, Grealish, and we have not seen that today."And both teams are really getting bodies behind the ball and making it difficult for each other to attack."